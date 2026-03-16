Arsenal XI vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Timber Replacement Chosen—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal’s march towards an unprecedented quadruple hasn’t been particularly convincing of late, but the Gunners are still going strong on four fronts.

On Tuesday, they’re out to avoid a surprise Champions League elimination at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen, having struggled in Germany last week. They were fortunate to escape the BayArena with a draw after Robert Andrich headed Leverkusen into an early second-half lead.

The softest of penalty decisions gave Kai Havertz the chance to equalize from the spot in the closing stages. The German converted his effort coolly at his former home to hand Arsenal a marginal advantage in the tie, due it being level and now having the second leg in London.

However, the Gunners will be made to work by Kasper Hjulmand’s side if they’re similarly drab in the return leg.

Timber a Fresh Injury Concern

Timber was seemingly dealing with a couple of issues on Saturday. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal’s starting right back, Jurriën Timber, was in the wars on Saturday evening. A challenge from Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye left the Dutchman with a blow to the ankle, and he was also pictured holding his groin before Arteta decided to take him off later in the first half.

There were no major updates on his status after the dramatic win, but the quick turnaround means it seems unlikely for him to play on Tuesday night.

Cristhian Mosquera was his replacement off the bench last time out, and the young Spanish defender could get the nod for Leverkusen’s visit.

Arsenal’s other defensive injury concerns have recently been alleviated, but they’re still without captain Martin Ødegaard due to a knee injury, while Leandro Trossard has missed back-to-back games since picking up a knock at Mansfield Town.

Mikel Merino underwent foot surgery at the start of 2026 and could be available for the run-in.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard, Jurriën Timber.

Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard, Jurriën Timber. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1)

There could be changes at both fullback positions. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard somehow added to his Premier League clean sheet tally on Saturday, but he was breached in Leverkusen last time out, with the Bundesliga outfit outwitting Arsenal from a set-piece.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—Mosquera has been preferred to Ben White as a Timber alternative recently, with the Spaniard better able to replicate Timber’s standout physicality.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba was back in action for the first leg after a brief injury absence, and unless there’s a surprise update on matchday, the Frenchman will keep his spot.

CB: Gabriel—The master blocker had a tough outing up against young Christian Kofane last week, and Kasper Hjulmand has a big decision to make regarding his striker selection, given that Patrik Schick is back fit.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Max Dowman understandably stole the headlines on Saturday evening, but Hincapié played his part, too. The marauding defender teed up the late opener for Viktor Gyökeres rather fortuitously, but he was nonetheless in the right place at the right time after Jordan Pickford’s error of judgment.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi was outplayed by Leverkusen’s two in midfield last week, so he’ll be keen to assert himself on this tie at the second attempt.

CM: Declan Rice—Rice was Arsenal’s go-to man in the knockout stages last season, producing an array of decisive performances in crunch time. The Gunners need the Englishman at his all-encompassing best against Leverkusen’s technical midfield pivot.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Hooked after an hour last week, Saka has struggled since the north London derby, but Arteta would be a brave man not to start him for such an important fixture.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze’s run in the team could continue here, with the Englishman the most likely man to jimmy open Leverkusen’s defense with his creative tools. Kai Havertz may also be considered to work off the shoulder of the front man.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Trossard’s injury means Martinelli is likely to get another start down Arsenal’s left. The Brazilian continues to struggle for consistency, but he’s been decisive in the cup competitions this season.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The Swede flatters to deceive for the most part, but his goals are starting to increase in significance. He was kept quiet a week ago, but Arteta may turn to him again on Tuesday after delivering the big moment at the weekend.

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