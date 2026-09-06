Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Every Player Missing Through Injury

The first major Premier League fixture of the 2026–27 season is upon us, as champions Arsenal lock horns with potential usurpers Chelsea.

The Gunners were projected in preseason to waltz to back-to-back titles, but their inability to secure a star attacker in the transfer market has seemingly left the door ajar. And while Chelsea were miles off the pace amid a tumultuous 2025–26 season, an exciting new era has been ushered in, with Xabi Alonso leading the way.

Emiliano Martínez’s arrival signals that the Blues are ready to win now, and it‘d be very on brand for the Blues to repeat their ascent of 2016–17 during Antonio Conte‘s first season in charge. No European soccer greatly benefited them then, and it’s bound to again this term, especially with almost half the division competing on the continent.

They have a great opportunity to lay out their credentials for the world to see in a fixture that hasn’t exactly been kind to them lately. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace the last time Chelsea beat the Gunners.

However, both managers are sweating over the fitness of key names ahead of the fixture. Here’s a list of the injury doubts for Sunday’s heavyweight duel in North London.

Arsenal

William Saliba

Saliba is dealing with a back injury. | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Injury: Back

Back Return date: Unknown

Arsenal supporters entered the season knowing they’d be without their star center back for the first chunk of fixtures. William Saliba is nursing a back injury that he carried into the World Cup, and ended his semifinal prematurely.

The Frenchman has at least been named on Arsenal’s Champions League roster, meaning he‘s available for their league phase fixtures, but when exactly he’ll be back in action remains unclear. Mikel Arteta said Saliba‘s progression has been "positive" in recent weeks.

Still, it’ll be a little while yet until Saliba is back alongside Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners’ stout defense.

Jurriën Timber

Timber is back on the training field. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Injury: Groin

Groin Return date: September

Jurriën Timber has struggled on the fitness front since joining the club. The tone was set when he tore his ACL on his Premier League debut, which meant he missed the bulk of his debut season.

Timber is currently dealing with a groin injury that compromised the back end of his 2025–26 campaign. The Dutchman returned for the Champions League final, but was nonetheless ruled out of the World Cup, and we didn’t see him at all in preseason.

He’s on the comeback trail now, though, with Arteta suggesting the fullback is in a “good place.” Timber’s back on the training field and is expected to return before the first international break of the season.

Cristhian Mosquera

Saliba’s fill-in is also injured. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Injury: Knock

Knock Return date: Sept. 6 (vs. Chelsea)

Cristhian Mosquera is a huge reason why Arsenal haven’t suffered in Saliba’s absence at the start of their title defense.

The Gunners are yet to concede, with Mosquera partnering Gabriel in both of their outings. However, the Spanish international was forced off in the 1–0 win at Aston Villa on Monday, and was immediately a doubt for Sunday’s London derby.

Arteta has allayed injury fears, and even hinted that Mosquera could be involved against the Blues, although he was not spotted with the squad on the morning of the game. If he misses out, Ezri Konsa is ready to step in.

Bruno Guimarães

Guimarães is reportedly on the matchday roster. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Injury: Knock

Knock Return date: Sept. 6 (vs. Chelsea)

The Newcastle United midfielder proved to be Arsenal’s biggest addition of the summer, and there‘s no denying that Bruno Guimarães is a needle mover.

It’s been a slow start to his Arsenal career due to injuries, with Guimarães missing the opening night win over Coventry City before featuring off the bench at Villa Park. The midfielder has since picked up a training ground knock, thrusting his status for Sunday’s game into doubt.

However, it‘s believed that Guimarães is on Arteta’s matchday roster.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice emerged as a late doubt. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Injury: Unknown

Unknown Return date: Unknown

Declan Rice did not appear to be a doubt for this game right until Sunday morning when, according to The Standard, he was not spotted with the rest of the squad on their prematch walk ahead of the game.

The England midfielder was withdrawn with five minutes remaining last time out but there were no obvious signs of injury, while he was even spotted in training during the week. Fans are eagerly awaiting an update.

Chelsea

Moisés Caicedo

Caicedo has struggled with injuries at the start of a new Chelsea era. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Injury: Knock

Knock Return date: Sept. 6 (vs. Arsenal)

The neutral frothed at the Declan Rice vs. Moisés Caicedo midfield duel heading into the first fixture between these two teams last season. The Chelsea man saw red in the first half, and Rice subsequently powered Arsenal to the title.

Caicedo must be desperate to assert himself against the champions, but he’s been beset by a fitness issue at the start of Alonso’s reign. The Ecuadorian’s cameo off the bench last weekend was brief, yet he could still be involved on Sunday.

Alonso has said Caicedo will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Jordan Henderson

Henderson hasn’t yet made his Chelsea bow. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Injury: Arm

Arm Return date: Unknown

Jordan Henderson hasn’t yet made his Chelsea debut due to the freak injury he sustained while celebrating England’s famous World Cup victory at the Estadio Azteca.

There have been reports of the midfielder recently returning to training, and we could see him take the field for the first time in Chelsea blue at some point this month.

Marco Palestra

Palestra joined the club at the start of the summer window. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Injury: Knock

Knock Return date: Sept. 9 (vs. Leeds United)

Alonso’s first Chelsea signing featured heavily in preseason, but hasn’t yet made his competitive debut for the club.

Marco Palestra is at least hopeful he’ll made his Blues bow in short order, and although Sunday’s derby might come too soon for the Italian, Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against historic rivals Leeds United could be in play.

Emmanuel Emegha

Alonso is excited about Emegha. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring Return date: Unknown

An injury sustained in preseason has also delayed Emmanuel Emegha’s Chelsea debut, with the striker joining the club from Strasbourg in the summer.

Emegha’s return date from a hamstring issue is unknown, but Alonso is certainly bullish about the 23-year-old’s prospects at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard has said Emegha boasts “special qualities.”