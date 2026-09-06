Arsenal vs. Chelsea—Premier League: Live Score and Match Stats

The first blockbuster affair of the 2026–27 Premier League season arrives on Sunday as reigning champions Arsenal host Chelsea.

The two sides are both looking to join Manchester City with nine points from their first three games, but at least one perfect streak is about to come to end in one of English soccer’s most hotly anticipated games every season.

Recent history undoubtedly favors Arsenal. Chelsea have not beaten the Gunners since August 2021, when Mikel Arteta’s side featured names like Nicolas Pépé, Bernd Leno and Rob Holding. Reece James, a goalscorer on the day, is the only player from the Chelsea squad still with the club.

Eight wins and three draws have followed for Arsenal, who have won each of the last three meetings between these two teams.

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