Arsenal vs. Fulham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Another huge game beckons for Premier League leaders Arsenal, who can move six points clear of Manchester City with a victory over London rivals Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Scoreboard pressure could have a major role to play in deciding this title race, with the Gunners pulling ahead of the Cityzens after Pep Guardiola’s side briefly moved to the summit for the first time since August.

A nervy slog is expected for an Arsenal team chasing their first title in over 20 years, but they can put immense pressure on City ahead of their trip to Everton on Monday night.

They’re, of course, managing this fixture in between their Champions League semifinal with Atlético Madrid, having earned a valuable 1–1 draw at the Metropolitano on Wednesday night. Back-to-back victories for Mikel Arteta’s men will leave them in a strong position domestically and in the Champions League final.

It’s an opportunity they simply must grasp.

Fulham were beaten 1–0 in the reverse fixture, and even though their form has been spotty throughout the 2025–26 season, Marco Silva’s Cottagers are well in the mix to claim a European berth for 2026–27. They’re 10th with 48 points, just two adrift of Brighton & Hove Albion in sixth.

Arsenal vs. Fulham Score Prediction

Gunners Secure Pivotal Win

A victory for Arsenal would pile the pressure on Manchester City. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal are set to stutter over the finish line, with their two encounters against Diego Simeone’s Atléti potentially compromising their title bid. The Gunners found a new lease of life to hold the La Liga outfit to a draw midweek, but they’ve been suffering in the Premier League for a while. Nothing was convincing about their triumph over Newcastle United last Saturday. They just got the job done.

This team continues to look forlorn, but April is out of the way and the arrival of May, supporters hope, will reinvigorate the Gunners at a critical juncture. A slip-up here will doubtless be seized upon by City, even if their trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium under the lights looks tricky on paper.

A six-point gap, even if their rivals have two games in hand, will feel significant at such a late stage.

Fulham’s Record at Arsenal: The Cottagers have never won away at Arsenal. They’ve visited the Gunners 33 times since 1904, and are yet to prevail. Arsenal have won 26 of the 33 games.

The Cottagers have never won away at Arsenal. They’ve visited the Gunners 33 times since 1904, and are yet to prevail. Arsenal have won 26 of the 33 games. Arsenal’s Defense: The Premier League leaders have conceded just 11 goals in 17 games at the Emirates this season. Fulham are also the joint-third lowest scorers away from home in the division, finding the back of the net just 16 times.

The Premier League leaders have conceded just 11 goals in 17 games at the Emirates this season. Fulham are also the joint-third lowest scorers away from home in the division, finding the back of the net just 16 times. Eze Time: Arsenal’s maverick attacker produced his best work for Crystal Palace down the stretch last season, and he’s shown signs of coming to the fore in year one at the Emirates. He was the match-winner last week, with all seven of his Premier League goals this term arriving in London.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Fulham

Arteta can ill-afford to rotate too much. | FotMob

This fixture arrives in between their Champions League semifinal tie, but Arteta can’t afford to make sweeping changes to his starting lineup from Madrid.

However, Arsenal have been boosted by the recent return of Bukayo Saka, and Arsenal’s “starboy” is set to make his first Premier League start since the March international break on Saturday evening. Eberechi Eze’s magic is needed down the stretch, too, so expect him to get the nod down the opposite flank.

Kai Havertz still has a role to play before the season’s out, but the German likely won’t be fit for the weekend. Moreover, it’s not yet clear when Jurriën Timber will make his long-awaited return. Arteta has teased his comeback for weeks.

Mikel Merino remains sidelined after undergoing foot surgery at the start of the year.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-3-3): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Havertz, Eze.

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

There are several ex-Arsenal stars in Fulham’s squad. | FotMob

Former Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon was Fulham‘s match-winner against Aston Villa last week, but he was withdrawn through injury in the second half and has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash in north London.

Silva has also confirmed that ex-Arsenal man Alex Iwobi is still absent with a hamstring issue, as is Brazilian winger Kevin.

On a more positive note, Kenny Tete is set to be involved in some capacity, having recovered from a foot injury.

Another former Gunner, Emile Smith Rowe, could retain his place in the starting lineup, and Oscar Bobb, only recently of Manchester City sky blue, is likely to have a role to play this weekend.

Fulham predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukić; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jiménez.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Fulham Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Kick-off Time : 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee : Jarred Gillett

: Jarred Gillett VAR: Peter Bankes

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Fulham on TV, Live Stream

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