Arsenal XI vs. Fulham: Vital Forwards Return—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal turn their attention back to the Premier League title race on Saturday when handed the opportunity to move six points clear of Manchester City at the summit.

Fulham are the opponents in between Champions League semifinal legs with Atlético Madrid, and a victory over the Cottagers would extend Arsenal’s advantage prior to Man City’s trip to Everton on Monday night. Any slip-up could prove fatal, however.

Mikel Arteta has come crucial selection headaches to figure out as he attempts to juggle the Premier League title race and the hunt for European glory.

Uncertainty Over Kai Havertz Persists

Kai Havertz remains a doubt. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal have welcomed Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori back into the fold recently, while Eberechi Eze shrugged off injury fears to feature away at Atlético Madrid midweek. However, uncertainty lingers over Kai Havertz’s involvement at the weekend.

The German was injured in last weekend’s win over Newcastle United and was omitted from the squad for the trip to Madrid. While his “muscular niggle” is not considered serious, he’s still a doubt for Fulham’s visit.

If he misses out, Havertz will join Jurriën Timber and Mikel Merino on the sidelines. The former’s absence has been particularly noticeable in recent weeks amid Ben White’s struggles.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Kai Havertz.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Kai Havertz. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)

There will be changes from midweek. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard produced some important saves to deny Atléti from grasping a first leg advantage on Wednesday night. Raya’s reliability once again underscored his value to Arsenal’s imperious defense.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—While unfortunate to concede a spot kick for handball midweek, White endured a difficult evening against Ademola Lookman. Sub-par performances since Timber’s injury could force Arteta to reinstall Mosquera at right back.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba produced an excellent performance in Madrid to earn redemption after a shaky evening up against William Osula last weekend. Raúl Jiménez and Rodrigo Muniz appear unlikely to best the Frenchman.

CB: Gabriel—The goals have dried up for Gabriel despite Arsenal’s continued set piece threat. The 28-year-old hasn’t found the net since the beginning of January.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Hincapié has enjoyed a terrific debut season in English football and has already cemented himself as an undisputed starter. Another stellar display caught the eye in Madrid.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—As Arsenal continue to struggle from open play, Ødegaard must make his presence felt. The Norwegian’s creativity could be the difference in the closing weeks of the season.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi has come under fire at points this season, but he’s rediscovered some swagger in recent matches. He can be forgiven for fatigue given he’s played more matches than any other Arsenal player this term.

CM: Declan Rice—Rice thrived in a deep-lying position against Atléti, but should return to his preferred box-crashing role against Fulham. Arteta needn’t fear any nerves from his midfield general.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka has been limited to two brief cameos over the past week, the winger’s first appearances since the Carabao Cup final. A promotion to the starting lineup is due, especially with the Gunners crying out for ingenuity in wide areas.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Havertz’s possible absence likely means successive starts for Gyökeres, who proved a handful for Atléti. The Swede has scored some important goals for Arsenal despite justifiable criticism over his general performances.

LW: Eberechi Eze—An exquisite effort proved the winner against Newcastle and Eze instantly caused issues from the bench midweek. He’s announced himself as Arsenal’s leading threat recently.

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