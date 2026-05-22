Arsenal XI vs. Crystal Palace: Wholesale Changes Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal play their first match since being confirmed Premier League champions when they close out their domestic campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace.

Manchester City’s draw with Bournemouth handed Arsenal their first Premier League title since 2003–04 on Tuesday evening, and things could yet improve for the Gunners as they prepare for next weekend’s Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal’s battle with the reigning European champions will come into Mikel Arteta’s thinking for the journey to Selhurst Park, the Spaniard likely to make wholesale changes in order to preserve his top talents.

Champions League Final Takes Priority

Mikel Arteta will make sweeping changes to his XI. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

An ultimately meaningless Premier League finale allows Arteta to rotate his squad in south London, fringe players likely to come in for their more established positional peers.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Gabriel are all likely to be rested with the Champions League final in mind, Arteta leaning on the breadth of his impressive squad.

Peripheral figures such as Max Dowman, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Gabriel Jesus and Christian Nørgaard could earn rare starts against a Palace team focusing their attention on their own European final with Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League on Wednesday.

Injury-wise, Arteta is still without right backs Ben White and Jurriën Timber, while Mikel Merino is another absentee in the engine room.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Ben White.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Ben White. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

Fringe players will be handed opportunities. | FotMob

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—Kepa played no part in Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph having been backup to David Raya for 37 gameweeks. A first appearance could arrive at Selhurst Park.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—Arsenal’s injury issues at right back will have Arteta sweating ahead of the Champions League final against PSG and, in particular, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Mosquera remains their only option in the role for now.

CB: Christian Nørgaard—Nørgaard has featured twice at center back for Arsenal this season and could reprise the role against Palace as Arteta looks to rest both William Saliba and Gabriel.

CB: Piero Hincapié—Hincapié might not earn a rest ahead of the PSG clash, instead tasked with thwarting powerful center forward duo Jørgen Strand Larsen and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori has been an important presence for Arsenal when healthy this season and will be desperate to avoid another injury setback ahead of next weekend’s trip to Budapest.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi is no longer guaranteed his place in Arsenal’s XI against PSG following the impressive form of Myles Lewis-Skelly. He will hope to remind Arteta of his talents on Sunday.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The teenager has emerged as a midfield option for Arteta in recent weeks and has caught the eye in helping Arsenal get over the line in the Premier League.

RW: Noni Madueke—Bukayo Saka’s recent return from injury has forced Madueke back to the bench, but the Englishman enters Sunday’s game buoyed by his appearance in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

AM: Max Dowman—Dowman is comfortable as an attacking midfielder or winger, and the Premier League’s youngest-ever winner will be seeking his second Arsenal goal at Palace.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli’s endured a disappointing season despite Arsenal’s success, with just a solitary goal in 29 Premier League appearances.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—Sunday might well be Jesus’s final ever appearance for Arsenal. The Brazilian, who could depart this summer, is not guaranteed to feature in the Champions League final.

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