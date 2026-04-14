Arsenal XI vs. Sporting CP—Champions League Quarterfinal: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal are closing in on another Champions League semifinal berth, but they’ll likely have to grind their way to the last four on Wednesday night.

The Gunners’ last-gasp victory in Lisbon last week proved to be a brief respite to their current rot, as the Premier League leaders were ugly in defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday. They’ve offered little evidence in recent weeks to suggest that a late-season collapse isn’t inevitable, with an all-important clash at the Etihad Stadium on the horizon.

Their injury situation is sub-optimal, too, and Arteta will have a few tough decisions to make on Wednesday night.

The trip to Manchester City is one of Arsenal’s most significant Premier League fixtures of the 21st century, but they’ve also given themselves a great chance of sustaining their run in Europe after last week’s win.

Declan Rice a Fresh Injury Concern

Declan Rice missed training on Tuesday. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal have only added to their injury list since Saturday’s defeat, with Declan Rice missing training on Tuesday due to an unspecified issue.

Arteta has said that a decision on whether the midfielder will play won’t be made until Wednesday morning. The Spaniard will be wary of the upcoming trip to Man City, which he’ll want Rice 100% for.

It’s a similar story for Bukayo Saka and Jurriën Timber, who seemingly had a chance of returning from their respective injuries at the weekend. Neither were involved, though, and Saka‘s Achilles injury is still bothering him.

Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori also missed training on Tuesday, with neither likely to return midweek. Mikel Merino is a long-term absentee with a foot injury.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP (4-2-3-1)

The Gunners are set to lean on their sturdy defense. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard has statistically been the best goalkeeper in the Champions League this season, with his +2.13 goals prevented the highest in the competition. He’s only conceded three times up to this point.

RB: Ben White—White’s errant positioning has been exposed in back-to-back games, and Sporting would be wise to target the Englishman again if Timber’s unable to return.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba’s set for another tough duel with physical sharpshooter Luis Suárez in the second leg. The Colombian was quiet in Lisbon, but he looks capable of troubling Arsenal’s formidable center back pairing.

CB: Gabriel—Teams are starting to have joy when they let Gabriel have the ball in the build-up phase, including Bournemouth. Still, the Brazilian is a superb box defender, and he may well have to put his body on the line to ensure Arsenal progress.

LB: Piero Hincapié—The Ecuadorian was back in the matchday squad at the weekend, having suffered a hamstring injury on international duty. While Myles Lewis-Skelly impressed against Bournemouth, Hincapié looks set to deputize for Riccardo Calafiori here.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—It goes without saying that the Gunners need more from their midfield metronome, who turned heads during the first half of the season but has wilted over the past few weeks.

CM: Christian Nørgaard—If Rice isn’t fit to start, Arteta may have to opt for a cautious midfield pivot in the second leg.

RW: Max Dowman—The 16-year-old became the youngest player to appear in a Champions League knockout stage game last week. Now, Dowman could become the youngest to start a Champions League knockout stage game.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze’s wicked strike aided Arsenal’s progression beyond Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round, and Arteta sorely needs his playmaker to come to the fore over the coming weeks.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli was ineffective at the weekend, but he’s been considerably more impressive in this competition. The winger teed up Havertz‘s winner last week with a determined run and pinpoint pass.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—There was little joy for Gyökeres at his former stomping ground, with a pair of center backs who know him well allowing the in-form Swede no room to breathe.

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