Aston Villa vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City are aiming to become just the third team in Premier League history to win their opening eight games of the season when they take on Aston Villa away from home on Saturday.

The Cityzens secured their seventh successive league victory at the start of Enzo Maresca’s reign against the newly promoted Ipswich Town last weekend, although they were made to work by Gary O’Neil’s side.

Things came much easier in the week, as Maresca rotated and oversaw a convincing victory over AEK Athens on Matchday 3 of the Champions League, ensuring they bounced back from the 4–2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the start of their title triumph in 2019–20 and Chelsea, who began their title defense in 2005–06 with nine straight wins, make up the club Man City are desperate to join this weekend.

However, they’ll have to overcome a developing West Midlands hoodoo to do so. The Cityzens are winless on their previous four visits to Villa Park and have lost their last three. Combine that with Villa’s improvement over the past month, and this has the makings of a really tricky test for the visitors.

The hosts sit 12th in the table, and have won five of their previous six games in all competitions.

Aston Villa vs. Man City Score Prediction

Cityzens Get to Eight

Erling Haaland will return to Maresca’s starting lineup at Villa Park. | Matt McNulty/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Ashley Young was a first half substitute for the Villans when Man City last escaped Villa Park with three points. Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva were on the scoresheet in a 2–1 victory for the Cityzens back in December 2021.

This hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the perennial Premier League champions since Unai Emery took the reins, but the Villa boss is no longer up against a City team led by Pep Guardiola. It’s Maresca’s show now. Discouragingly for the away side, Emery has won two of his three head-to-head tussles with their new manager.

It’s the sort of fixture that, if City win, they’ll truly believe themselves to be capable of dethroning Arsenal.

Three in a row? The visitors have lost their previous two league encounters against Aston Villa, including on the final day of last season, off the back of Villa‘s Europa League success. You’d have to go back to the 1960s for the last time City suffered three consecutive defeats in this fixture.

The visitors have lost their previous two league encounters against Aston Villa, including on the final day of last season, off the back of Villa‘s Europa League success. You’d have to go back to the 1960s for the last time City suffered three consecutive defeats in this fixture. Haaland factor: Man City will have a fresh Erling Haaland available for Saturday’s game. The Premier League’s leading goalscorer was one of the few players Maresca offered respite to in the week, and the Norwegian will want to swiftly improve his uninspiring record against the Villans. In five games against them, Haaland has just the solitary goal.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1–2 Man City

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

The hosts are set to be without Johan Manzambi for City’s visit due to a muscle injury. Last week’s match-winner at Newcastle United missed the win over Viking and has been doubtful for Saturday’s game since.

Emiliano Buendía should thus start as Villa’s No. 10, working in tandem with impressive summer arrival Nicolas Jackson. Manzambi’s absence means there’s likely to be room for either Alysson or Ibrahim Mbaye to start down the right flank.

Emery has concerns at left back, given that Matteo Ruggeri is sidelined and Ian Maatsen is recovering from an ankle injury. There‘s a chance Maatsen features, and Matty Cash is expected to be back on the opposite side.

Amadou Onana is a long-term absentee.

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelöf, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; Alysson, Buendia, McGinn; Jackson.

Maresca has confirmed that Haaland is 100% fit to play at the weekend, having been given a midweek rest. The Norwegian sharpshooter suffered a foot injury against Ipswich Town last Saturday, but there was never a sense that Haaland would miss any time as a result.

On the contrary, Man City are without Antoine Semenyo potentially up until Christmas due to a knee injury. Maresca has the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Jérémy Doku to call upon as mitigation, and the in-form Phil Foden could also be used out wide.

Nico O’Reilly’s lingering back issue means Joško Gvardiol is set to start at left back, while Mateo Kovačić and Matheus Nunes may have to pass late fitness tests.

If Nunes isn’t fit, Rico Lewis could retain his spot after impressing against AEK Athens. Abdukodir Khusanov is another option.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee: Peter Bankes

Peter Bankes VAR: Paul Tierney

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

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