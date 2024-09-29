Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: La Liga
Atlético Madrid aims to remain unbeaten in La Liga as the club welcomes rivals Real Madrid to the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano.
Just three days after a tough match against Celta Vigo, Diego Simeone's men are back in action as they host the defending Spanish and European champions in the first Madrid derby of the season. One year ago, Atlético Madrid handed Real Madrid its only loss of its 2023–24 La Liga campaign, and that was before the club bolstered its attacking firepower.
Alexander Sørloth and Julián Alvarez transferred to Madrid over the summer, giving Simeone two new weapons in the final third. Both players have gotten off to a slow start, though, and continue to be rotated up top. Ahead of the biggest match of the season so far, Simeone must decide which No. 9 he trusts more to go against Real Madrid.
Here's what Atlético Madrid's XI could look like against Carlo Ancelotti's side on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (3–5–2)
GK: Jan Oblak–Oblak comes into the Madrid derby with five clean sheets in seven La Liga games this season. The last time the keeper conceded multiple goals was against Villarreal on Aug. 11.
CB: José María Giménez–In addition to his great defensive work, Giménez is a threat when he's in the opposition's box; the defender scored Atlético Madrid's late-game winner against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
CB: Robin Le Normand–In just their first season playing together, Le Normand and Giménez are already one of the top center-back pairings in the league. The new signing is one of the main reasons why Simeone's side has only conceded four goals in eight fixtures.
CB: Reinildo–With César Azpilicueta unavailable due to injury, expect Reinildo to make his fourth consecutive start.
RWB: Marcos Llorente–Llorente's contributions to Atlético Madrid's attack have slowed down in his recent appearances. The 29-year-old will look to make more of an impact on the counter-attack against Real Madrid.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul–The Argentine's physicality will be vital to disrupting Real Madrid's attack and possession, especially if Ancelotti opts to start four midfielders.
CM: Koke–As Pablo Barrios recovers from a muscular injury, Koke will continue to start alongside De Paul. The midfielder is one of the only starters for Simeone who did not play 90 minutes on Thursday and comes into the Madrid derby somewhat rested.
CM: Conor Gallagher–The midfielder could be one of the players Simeone decides to rotate, but Gallagher's ability to win duels and find the back of the net from seemingly nothing should get him the nod over players like Samuel Lino.
LWB: Rodrigo Riquelme–After coming off the bench against Celta Vigo, expect Riquelme to rejoin the starting XI to give Simeone's side more of a defensive presence on the left against Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.
ST: Antoine Griezmann–Griezmann has been Simeone's best playmaker and already has three goals and four assists across all competitions. The Frenchman scored the winners in two of the four Madrid derbies last season.
ST: Julián Alvarez–After scoring the winner for Atlético Madrid off the bench against Celta Vigo, Alvarez should beat out Alexander Sørloth for the final spot in Simeone's XI.