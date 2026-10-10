‘A Miracle’—Atletico Madrid Taunt Real Madrid Over Derby Defeat Complaints

Atlético Madrid sent their sarcastic congratulations to Real Madrid after it emerged that the ankle injury suffered by Federico Valverde in the derby before the international break was not as serious as Los Blancos wanted to make out.

Madrid were left furious by the refereeing in their 2–1 defeat to Atlético last month, with the decision not to send off Lee Kang-in for a tough tackle on Valverde a particularly sore spot.

After the match, Madrid diagnosed Valverde with a “severe, grade 3” injury, which brought with it a potential recovery timeframe of a number of months. Yet, 19 days later, Valverde is already back in Madrid’s squad for Saturday’s meeting with Villarreal.

Los Blancos did not offer any indications of Valverde’s imminent return until his name was featured on the squad list. Predictably, Atlético did not miss the chance to chime in.

“We want to congratulate Real Madrid for continuing to make history by proving that 100% of the world’s medical community was wrong,” a sarcastic X post read.

“Miraculous recovery,” was among the hashtags used, as was “The story you created.”

Mourinho Refuses to Give Anything Away

Valverde injured his ankle in a tough challenge from Lee Kang-in. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

While Valverde may well be back in the matchday squad, his level of involvement against Villarreal on Saturday remains a mystery.

The Uruguay international is reported to have been training away from the rest of the group until Friday, when the decision was made to welcome him back and build towards the match.

“Valverde has the problem that has lasted until ... until ... until today,” manager José Mourinho said on Friday. “We’ll have to decide what tomorrow will be like.”

Mourinho also described Valverde as “a doubt,” leaving the door open to starting without the 28-year-old and keeping him on the sidelines with the rest of the team’s injured players.

It is at center back where Madrid’s biggest problems lie. Raúl Asencio and Éder Militão are injured, while Dean Huijsen is suspended after a red card in the derby. Ibrahima Konaté has traveled but is not thought to be fully fit, potentially leaving Antonio Rüdiger as the only natural option.

No youngsters have been called up, potentially forcing Aurélien Tchouaméni to drop back from midfield to help out if needed, although doing so may not be easy if Valverde is not operating at full strength.

An immediate response is needed from Mourinho’s side, who are under pressure after a slow start to the campaign.