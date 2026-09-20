Fede Valverde Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Real Madrid Captain

As if losing to bitter rivals Atlético Madrid wasn’t bad enough, Real Madrid also suffered a major injury blow to captain Federico Valverde at the Metropolitano.

Valverde got the nod alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni in José Mourinho’s double pivot and soon found himself at the center of controversy in the team’s 2–1 defeat. The Uruguayan was on the receiving end of a dangerous, late challenge from Atlético Madrid’s Kang-In Lee, who dug his studs into Valverde’s ankle.

Much to Mourinho’s dismay, the tackle did not even prompt a yellow card from referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias. The Portuguese boss and the club made it known after the final whistle the challenge deserved a red card in their eyes, especially now that it appears to have injured Valverde.

What Injury Does Fede Valverde Have?

Kang-In Lee (left) caught Federico Valverde (center) with his studs. | Real Madrid

Real Madrid confirmed shortly after the Madrid derby that Valverde immediately underwent tests and was diagnosed with an ankle injury.

The club revealed the midfielder suffered “severe trauma” to his left ankle against Atlético Madrid and will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Valverde does not have a history of ankle issues, which could play in his favor depending on the severity of the issue. In any case, Real Madrid will be sweating over their captain’s status considering the team already lacks depth in midfield.

When Will Fede Valverde Return From Injury?

Federico Valverde can recover during the international break. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid did not confirm a timetable for Valverde’s return in their official statement, but The Athletic report the captain will be sidelined for two to three weeks. Valverde is now expected to stay back in Madrid during the international break and not join up with Uruguay.

Should Valverde only be out for a few weeks, he could potentially fully recover during the newly extended fall international window without missing any games for Real Madrid, who do not return to domestic action until Oct. 10 against Villarreal.

Should he need more time to recover, he could target a return date of Oct. 14, when Los Blancos take on Roma in the Champions League.

Expect there to be more concrete updates from Real Madrid as the break unfolds.