Australia vs. Brazil: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Keen to start afresh after its worst World Cup performance in 36 years, Brazil begins a new tournament cycle with three friendlies during the first international break of the 2026–27 season.

The five-time world champions are touring Down Under and playing the lowly ranked India for the first time ever, and the first of their two meetings with Australia takes place at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday.

The stoic Carlo Ancelotti was supposed to mask the deficiencies of Brazil’s World Cup roster and guide the Seleção to a sixth title. However, Ancelotti’s side struggled to convince for much of their stay in North America and were eventually dumped out of the competition after losing 2–1 to Norway in the round of 16.

Australia also left the U.S. disappointed, despite reaching the knockout stages. Tony Popovic’s side didn’t quite capture the imagination compared to four years before in Qatar, and they were cruelly eliminated by Egypt on penalties in the round of 32.

Popovic, on the whole, has done an excellent job with the Socceroos, and was rewarded with a new contract before the World Cup. Like Ancelotti, he‘s set to lead the national team through another tournament cycle, signing through until the 2027 Asian Cup.

Australia vs. Brazil Score Prediction

Fatigued Seleção Edge to Victory

Brazil is unlikely to encounter many problems on this tour. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Ancelotti’s roster selection has made it clear that the Italian wants to move on from an underwhelming World Cup campaign. Brazil did so much to ensure Ancelotti was at the helm in time for the summer’s tournament, but plenty of supporters were left wondering what all the fuss was about.

Still, the Seleção is building with Ancelotti toward the 2028 Copa América and the 2030 World Cup. It’s taking some time for the wily Italian to find his feet on the international stage, having spent the entirety of his managerial career at club level.

His team is unlikely to be tested to their maximum during this break, despite Australia’s improvement under Graham Arnold and now Popovic, but Ancelotti will nonetheless be keen to improve the morale in his camp, and get Brazil winning again.

Brazil’s woes on the road: Brazil has so far traveled poorly under Ancelotti, and jet lag could be in play when the two teams meet on Friday. The Seleção have won just two of their eight most recent away matches, losing four.

Brazil has so far traveled poorly under Ancelotti, and jet lag could be in play when the two teams meet on Friday. The Seleção have won just two of their eight most recent away matches, losing four. Head-to-head record: Unsurprisingly, Brazil has had the better of the meetings with Australia over the years, although matches between the two are rare. They’ve faced off just six times, and Brazil has won four of these outings.

Unsurprisingly, Brazil has had the better of the meetings with Australia over the years, although matches between the two are rare. They’ve faced off just six times, and Brazil has won four of these outings. Australia injuries: The Socceroos are hardly stacked with talent, with grit, resilience and speed on the counterattack key to their success under Popovic. However, Australia is without several key players due to injury during this break, meaning Popovic has an inexperienced group backing up his core. Seven are awaiting their first caps.

Prediction: Australia 1–2 Brazil

Australia Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

Popovic‘s Australia are tough to beat. | FotMob

Popovic has named seven uncapped players on his roster and has been forced into a late change due to Mohamed Touré and Alexander Robertson’s injuries. The Socceroos manager has called up Nishan Velupillay, who was part of his World Cup roster.

The hosts are without several notable names, including Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Cristian Volpato and Kai Trewin. Wingback Bos, 23, particularly impressed at the World Cup.

His younger brother, Kasey, has been picked by Popovic, having earned his first call up to the national team in June 2025. He’s still awaiting his first cap, though.

Nestory Irankunda became the most expensive Australian soccer player when he signed for Sporting CP in August for $18.2 million, surpassing the $17 million Hull City paid to sign young defender Lucas Herrington.

Australia predicted lineup vs. Brazil (3-4-2-1): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; K. Bos, Irvine, O’Neill, Behich; Dukuly, Metcalfe; Irankunda.

Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Australia

Ancelotti has ditched much of his World Cup roster. | FotMob

Ancelotti feels no reason to keep his cards close to his chest ahead of Friday’s friendly, naming his starting lineup 24 hours before kick-off.

After listing the 11 names, Ancelotti joked after: “Don’t get used to it!”

The Italian has ripped up his World Cup roster at the start of a new cycle, with eight new players included, as well as 10 who are plying their trade in Brazil.

There’s still heavy Premier League influence, and Chelsea starlet Estêvão has been named in Brazil’s XI. The youngster has had a quiet start to the season in west London, but is still regarded as one of the country’s great hopes. He would’ve been joined by teammate João Pedro, who was a surprise omission from the World Cup roster, but the striker has pulled out through injury.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Australia (4-2-3-1): Souza; Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Reis, Santos; Danilo, Guimarães; Estêvão, Raphinha, Vinícius; Endrick.

What Time Does Australia vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Railway Estate, Australia

Railway Estate, Australia Stadium: Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Queensland Country Bank Stadium Date: Friday, Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25 Kick-off Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST

How to Watch Australia vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) Australia Network 10, Paramount+ Brazil SporTV, Globo, Globoplay United Kingdom Not televised United States Not televised