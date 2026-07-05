Brazil Player Ratings vs. Norway: Haaland Inspires Stunning World Cup Shock

Brazil’s agonizing wait for another World Cup title was extended by the inevitable Erling Haaland in a disappointing 2–1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16 on Sunday.

The early stages at MetLife Stadium lived up to the prematch hype. Norway’s Patrick Berg scored an offside goal within just three minutes, shortly after which Bruno Guimarães saw his VAR-awarded penalty rebuffed. However, the intensity of proceedings soon dropped, and both sides entered halftime content with the goalless scoreline.

Brazil was eager to quicken things up after the break, but often found itself frustrated by a resilient Norwegian defense and inspired goalkeeper. Life would soon get worse for the Seleção, too, as Haaland powered home an emphatic header to open the scoring in the 79th minute.

The Seleção offered a limp response to falling behind and Haaland punished them further in the dying embers, wrapping up victory for the Europeans with an exquisite finish from the edge of the area. There was time for Neymar to pull one back from the penalty spot in the 100th minute, but it was ultimately meaningless as Brazil slumped to another early World Cup exit.

Winners and Losers

Winner

Vinicius Junior was desperate to influence the action. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

This was not a vintage Brazil display by any stretch and few in yellow jerseys produced particularly inspiring displays, but Vinícius Júnior did at least conjure a level of necessary chaos. The winger, who spent the first half in predominantly central areas, was at the heart of his nation’s brightest moments.

Vinícius’s defense-splitting pass for Endrick’s gilt-edge chance after the restart was the standout highlight, but he also managed the joint-most touches in the opposition box (seven) and completed the most dribbles (six).

Losers

Guimarães missed from the spot early doors. | MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Guimarães had scored all three of his career penalties before Sunday’s encounter, but there was nowhere for the Newcastle United midfielder to hide on this occasion after a dismal attempt from 12 yards was easily saved. Stuttering unconvincingly en route to the ball, the 28-year-old’s effort lacked any conviction and arrived at the perfect height for Norway stopper Ørjan Nyland.

An early goal would have perfectly fed into Brazil’s game plan, which saw Carlo Ancelotti’s men soak up pressure and counter attack with ferocity. Unfortunately, Guimarães spurned the chance to make life much easier for the record world champions.

Another Premier League star struggled at MetLife Stadium. Gabriel floundered up against Haaland, the striker with whom he’s built an intense rivalry at club level, and it was the Arsenal defender who was caught flat-footed as the Manchester City dynamo broke the deadlock with a towering header.

There were several other battles with the Norwegian that left Gabriel looking sheepish, with Haaland emphatically triumphing in the latest chapter of the emerging rivalry.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Brazil Player Ratings vs. Norway (4-4-2)

Brazil found life tough against the Norwegians. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—6.3: Produced a characteristically sprawling save on the cusp of halftime and several more interventions after the break. Helpless against the brilliant Haaland.

RB: Danilo Luiz—6.5: One or two slack moments in possession drew comparisons with the costly error made against Japan. Unable to offer any offensive support, either.

CB: Marquinhos—6.2: Marquinhos was certainly more alert than his center back partner, but Brazil’s defense simply couldn’t cope with Haaland.

CB: Gabriel—6.2: A bruising afternoon for Gabriel, who was outsmarted by Haaland on more than one occasion.

LB: Douglas Santos—6.9: Alexander Sørloth’s halftime substitution was the ultimate compliment to Santos, who had marshaled the powerful Norwegian effectively.

RM: Rayan—7.2: Lively in the final third without ever setting the match alight. Brazil missed his endeavor after his withdrawal, however.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—5.8: Offered the freedom to operate high up the field in half spaces. But, despite having registered four assists so far this summer, Guimarães struggled to influence proceedings.

CM: Casemiro—7.2: The 34-year-old has regularly looked his age this summer, but this was one of his steadier displays. Covered plenty of ground and even popped up with the odd attacking contribution.

LM: Gabriel Martinelli—7.1: Promoted to the XI after his last gasp match-winner against Japan and buzzed around with his trademark intensity.

ST: Matheus Cunha—6.7: Dovetailed nicely with strike partner Vinícius Júnior, the duo allowed to float into any space they deemed appropriate. Won the missed penalty.

ST: Vinícius Júnior—7.3: Brazil’s liveliest attacking threat, even if he lacked the clinical edge exhibited in previous matches.

SUB: Endrick (58’ for Cunha)—5.7: Squandered a glorious one-vs.-one opportunity moments after coming on. A very, very costly miss.

SUB: Neymar (67’ for Rayan)—7.2: Scored a consolation from the penalty spot in his final ever World Cup appearance.

SUB: Danilo Santos (67’ for Martinelli)—6.6: Rarely involved.

SUB: Éderson (79’ for Guimarães)—5.7

Subs not used: Ederson (GK), Weverton (GK), Alex Sandro, Bremer, Léo Pereira, Roger Ibañez, Fabinho, Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Igor Thiago.

What the Ratings Tell Us

A bad day for Gabriel. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

It was a chastening second half for Brazil’s defense. Gabriel was bested by Haaland for the opening goal, while Danilo Luiz , who had struggled all match, failed to properly close him down as he doubled Norway’s lead. Even the usually impeccable Marquinhos was unable to spare Brazil’s blushes.

was bested by Haaland for the opening goal, while , who had struggled all match, failed to properly close him down as he doubled Norway’s lead. Even the usually impeccable was unable to spare Brazil’s blushes. There had been clamor in Brazil for Endrick to be promoted to the starting lineup in place of the injured Lucas Paquetá, but the youngster showcased his shortcomings once coming onto the field. Managing just nine touches and missing a wonderful opportunity which was measured at 0.70 expected goals, Endrick was completely ineffective from the bench.

The Numbers That Explain Brazil’s Norwegian Nightmare

Brazil simply wasn’t clinical enough on Sunday . Ancelotti’s men created 2.73 expected goals and five big chances, yet failed to score from open play.

. Ancelotti’s men created 2.73 expected goals and five big chances, yet failed to score from open play. The Seleção’s counter-attacking approach ultimately backfired . They managed just 34% of possession and were then wasteful with the promising moments they engineered.

. They managed just 34% of possession and were then wasteful with the promising moments they engineered. This is the first time Brazil has failed to make it beyond the round of 16 at the World Cup since 1990.

Statistic Brazil Norway Possession 34% 66% Expected Goals (xG) 2.73 0.84 Total Shots 14 9 Shots on Target 4 5 Big Chances 5 3 Passing Accuracy 85% 91% Fouls Committed 7 6 Corners 5 5

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC