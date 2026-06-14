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Australia vs. Turkiye—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The eighth game of the 2026 World Cup pits the USMNT’s two future opponents against one another.
Toby Cudworth|
Vancouver’s BC Place is the stage for this Group D encounter.
Vancouver’s BC Place is the stage for this Group D encounter. | VOISHMEL/AFP/Getty Images; Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images; Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Australia and Türkiye have made a combined 10 appearances at the World Cup—though many will be surprised to learn that this is only the third time the latter have qualified for the biggest tournament in soccer.

It’s a fact that is all the more remarkable because the last time Türkiye competed at the World Cup, 24 years ago in 2002, they bagged a surprise third-place finish after a sensational campaign that saw them down Japan and Senegal in the knockout stages before falling to eventual winners Brazil.

Managed by legendary former Italian striker Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye hope to ride the momentum of four successive wins pre-World Cup against an Australia side whose preparations haven’t been quite as good. A loss to Mexico and draw against Switzerland is objectively okay, but better will be needed if the Socceroos are to have any chance of getting out of a competitive Group D that also contains host nation the United States and Paraguay.

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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