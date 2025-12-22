SI

Barcelona Achieve Blistering Record Not Seen Outside of Lionel Messi Era

The Catalans took their game to new heights in Hansi Flick’s first full year in charge.

Roberto Casillas

Barcelona have gone up a gear with Lamine Yamal capturing all the attention.
Barcelona have gone up a gear with Lamine Yamal capturing all the attention. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

Barcelona’s calendar year of 2025 produced a sensational 169 goals across 60 matches—the fifth best goalscoring effort in the club’s storied history and best outside of the golden era led by Lionel Messi.

A 2–0 victory away at Villarreal saw Barça close out the year winning eight straight games in La Liga, meaning they will head into the new year with a four-point advantage over Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s side will now be given some time off as La Liga enters the two-week winter break—time that will allow for recuperation but also reflection on Barcelona became the greatest attacking team in Europe during the German’s first full year on the touchline.

Indeed, the Catalan giants’ unrelenting attack guided them to a first-ever domestic treble, and after a rocky start to the 2025–26 campaign, they are once again in top gear and looking like the best team in Spain.

Unlike the Messi-led teams that were hugely dependent individuals finding the back of the net, Flick’s current Barça team have registered goal contributions from all over the pitch. In fact, Marc Bernal is the only first-team registered player that didn’t tally a single goal this year—he played just 10 games after recovering from a long-term injury.

Most Goals Scored by Barcelona in a Calendar Year

Rank

Year

Goals Scored

1

2015

180

2

2012

175

3

2016

174

4

2011

170

5

2025

169

Full Breakdown of Barcelona’s Historic Goalsocring Year

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski
Lamine Yamal (left), Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski formed one of the greatest attacking trios in world soccer. / Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona found the back of the net in 59 of the 60 games they played in 2025, with the only blemish coming in the 3–0 defeat away at Chelsea in the Champions League—the last game Barcelona lost in the year.

But the Blaugrana have now scored in 38 consecutive La Liga games, the second greatest streak in club history, only behind the incredible 64-game run Barça managed between 2012–13.

Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski both bagged 27 goals in 2025, sharing the honor of being Barça’s top goalscorers, just ahead of Raphinha (24) and Lamine Yamal (21).

Valencia was the team that suffered against Barça the most, conceding 18 goals across three games played this year. Bitter rivals Real Madrid were Barcelona’s next favorite victim, conceding 13 goals in four matches against Flick’s charges—including eight across two separate finals.

In total, Barcelona won 46 of their 60 games, their best winning record in a decade. Their seven defeats are also the fewest since 2018, marking a hugely successful period in the club’s illustrious history.

Barcelona’s Top Goalscorers of 2025

Rank

Player

Goals Scored

T1

Robert Lewandowski

27

T1

Ferran Torres

27

3

Raphinha

24

4

Lamine Yamal

21

5

Fermín López

14

6

Dani Olmo

11

