Barcelona ‘Contact’ Former Player Over Surprise January Reunion
Barcelona have reportedly made contact with their former fullback João Cancelo regarding a winter reunion after his impending Al Hilal exit became readily apparent.
The Portugal international spent the 2023–24 season on loan from Manchester City in Catalonia. Manager Xavi Hernández immediately installed him as Barcelona’s first-choice right back before switching him over to the left flank after the emergence of Pau Cubarsí through the middle allowed Jules Kounde to shift wider.
Despite enjoying a largely positive individual campaign, Cancelo’s loan spell was not made permanent. Given his difficult relationship with Pep Guardiola back in Manchester, City promptly cashed in on the creative force, who would sign for Al Hilal at the steep sum of €25 million (£21.8 million, $29.4 million) in the summer of 2024.
Cancelo made a strong start to his Saudi sojourn, racking up five assists from his first 13 league appearances for the defending champions. However, recurring muscular injuries hampered his involvement in the second half of the campaign as Al Hilal ultimately ceded the title to Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad.
This season has been even worse for Cancelo. After an impressive showing in the Club World Cup over the summer as Al Hilal drew with Real Madrid and knocked out Manchester City, the Portuguese fullback notably clashed with manager Simone Inzaghi.
The friction appears to have stemmed from Cancelo having an almighty strop after being subbed off in the league opener against Al Riyadh with five minutes to play and Al Hilal 2–0 up. Inzaghi has afforded the 31-year-old just 90 more minutes of top-flight football over the intervening four months.
Cancelo is expected to be on his way out of Saudi Arabia in January. Fabrizio Romano reports that Inter are the most advanced suitor, having enquired about the conditions for a loan deal, the structure of which is yet to be determined—Cancelo’s contract with Al Hilal doesn’t expire until 2027.
Juventus have also made “contact” over a potential return to Turin alongside Barcelona’s interest.
The experienced defender is thought to be in search of more minutes to strengthen his case for World Cup selection this summer. Roberto Martínez has no issue selecting players from the Saudi league—Rúben Neves, João Félix and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo can attest to that—but a 31-year-old who’s spent the best part of a season on the sidelines isn’t a very compelling option.
Should Barcelona Re-Sign Cancelo?
Cancelo’s offerings to Barcelona are obvious. This is a player who remains creatively adept and boasts a clear affinity for the club. Within a month of his arrival, Cancelo was already teaching his daughter how to sing Barcelona’s anthem.
Towards the end of the 2023–24 campaign, Cancelo claimed: “I’d like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?”
However, what Barcelona can offer Cancelo is not so clear.
Kounde has all but cemented the right back slot under Hansi Flick, who has little time for players that do not strictly adhere to their defensive duties—something which has been leveled at Cancelo in the past. Alejandro Balde is another regular at left back, leaving little more than a backup role for the minutes-hungry potential recruit.
Cancelo’s salary is even more of an issue. Gazzetta dello Sport report that he is entitled to €15 million net per season. By way of comparison, Barcelona’s current top earner Robert Lewandowski is thought to bank somewhere in the region of €11 million after taxes are taken into consideration.
The club’s delicate financial situation ultimately forced them to pass on a permanent deal for Cancelo 18 months ago and may very well give them pause for thought this time around.