Barcelona’s Contract Offer ‘Rejected’ by Hansi Flick Favorite in Ongoing Standoff

Hansi Flick’s desire to retain Andreas Christensen means Barcelona have offered the injury-prone center back a contract extension, but their opening proposal has been reportedly rebuffed by the Dane.

Christensen joined the club as a free agent from Chelsea in 2022, but has struggled on the fitness front over the past couple of years. The Danish international appeared 23 times as Barça claimed La Liga glory under Xavi Hernández during his first season, following that up with 30 league outings in 2023–24.

However, the defender has since been beset by a significant Achilles injury and, more recently, a partial ACL tear. Christensen hasn’t played for the Blaugrana since Christmas as a result, but Flick still holds the 30-year-old in high regard.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barça have offered Christensen a one-year contract extension on a considerably reduced salary with the option of a second season if certain performance clauses are met.

While Christensen has made it clear to the hierarchy that he wishes to stay in Catalonia, the defender appears to have turned down Barcelona’s first offer after months of negotiations.

Barcelona Happy to Retain Christensen Under Certain Conditions—Report

Christensen is highly regarded by Hansi Flick. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are expected to prioritize the center back position in the summer transfer window, with Micky van de Ven, Alessandro Bastoni and Luka Vušković among the left-sided options touted.

The club opted against replacing Iñigo Martínez last year, but Flick has successfully utilized Gerard Martín at the heart of his defense alongside fellow academy graduate Pau Cubarsí for the La Liga champions-elect this season.

Christensen, after two major injuries, may not exactly seem ideal for the German’s high-octane framework, but the Barcelona manager has seemingly convinced the club to keep the Dane around.

Barcelona will reportedly only keep Christensen if he agrees to a significant pay cut. The center back is thought to earning more than $200,000 a week, but the club’s mammoth wage bill means he’s not among the club’s 13th highest-paid players.

Widespread Interest Across Europe for Impending Free Agent

The Dane joined Barça as a free agent in 2022. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Christensen is reportedly prioritizing Barça, having been free to talk to potential suitors since January, but interest is starting to emerge around Europe despite the defender’s recent injury woes.

Mundo Deportivo’s report adds that clubs from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and even La Liga rivals are beginning to circle. The identities of those potentially intrigued are unknown, but Christensen may be tempted by alternative proposals from across the continent.

The 30-year-old has spent the past four years of his career in Spain, having made 93 Premier League appearances with Chelsea and enjoying two seasons on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany.

Italy would provide Christensen with a fresh challenge, as cash-strapped Serie A clubs target free agency and bargain deals to bolster their squads.

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