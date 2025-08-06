Barcelona Defender ‘Rejected’ Premier League Approach to Stay
Everything is agreed upon and only a signature is pending to confrim Jules Koundé will sign a new contract will Barcelona until 2030. But he could have had the chance to go elsewhere.
The Frenchman was previously tied to Barcelona until 2027, but this summer, Premier League sides circled to try and pry him away from Catalonia. Manchester City enquired about a possible move for Koundé, but a SPORT report indicates that the player himself rejected any approaches to stay put.
Utilized mostly as a right back since he joined Barcelona in 2022, Manchester City could’ve potentially given Koundé the opportunity to return to his preferred role in central defense. Nevertheless, regardless of position, Koundé is fully committed to Barça and Hansi Flick’s project.
Koundé confirmed recently that his renewal is already agreed and will be completed only days after Barcelona return to Spain following the conclusion of their preseason tour in Asia.
After a shaky start to his career in Barcelona, Koundé became essential to Flick’s side a season ago, leading the club in appearances during 2024–25 until injury forced him to miss the final seven games.
“Koundé is just incredible. He’s always 100% ready. I’ve never thought about changing him during matches. He’s a leader,” Flick said about him less than two months into his debut season as Barça coach.
It’s not the first time Koundé picks Barcelona over a Premier League move. When he signed for Barça in the summer of 2022, Chelsea were reportedly very close to finalizing his transfer until the Catalans highjacked the deal—much like they did with Raphinha that same summer.
Since then, Koundé has blossomed into one of the world’s best right backs. He’s built exceptional chemistry with Lamine Yamal on the flank of Flick’s setup. At 26-years-old, it’s almost certain that Koundé will play the prime years of his career wearing Blaugrana colors.