‘Asleep’—Barcelona Defender Ruthlessly Condemns Sevilla Performance
A frustrated Pau Cubarsí spoke to the media following Barcelona’s humbling 4–1 loss to Sevilla over the weekend calling out the team’s overall performance and lack of intensity.
Pau Cubarsí was visibly angered walking off the pitch after Barcelona’s humbling 4–1 loss to Sevilla over the weekend. The teenager went on to give an honest evaluation of his team’s performance at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
“We leave with a bad sensation,” Cubarsí said after the game (via Mundo Deportivo). “In the first half they [Sevilla] completely walked over us and we didn’t go out there with the intensity this pitch requires. We improved in the second half but we’ve missed details in front of goal and they didn’t forgive us.”
Barcelona conceded four goals in a La Liga match for the first time in over a year. Hansi Flick’s side lacked intensity, cohesion, clarity and quality on the ball. Sevilla exploited Barça’s deficiencies, but plenty of the blame for the result is down to the Catalans’ self-inflicted issues.
“We didn’t go out there with the intensity the game merited. We went out there asleep, there’s no excuses,” Cubarsí said.
“Those occasions [when Sevilla scored] start up top, we need to get back to pressing the way we did last season, we’ve relaxed and this can’t be the case. There’s no need to throw everything out the window but this is a turning point.”
Cubarsí: No Time to Dramatize Defeat
Despite a gut punch right before the October international break, Cubarsí insisted there’s no time for Barcelona to dwell on the defeat.
“The feeling so far in La Liga had been good,” Cubarsi said. “I think we shouldn’t dramatize what happened on this pitch, but we can’t be dropping points like that. We have to look ahead to the future and improve on the mistakes we made.”
Cubarsí’s words were essentially echoed by many other players on the team. Pedri described the performance as “horrifying,” stating attention must be focused on improving following the break.
Barcelona will host Girona on Oct. 18 in their first match after the international action.