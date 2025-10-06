‘Horrifying’—Pedri Slams Barcelona’s Performance After Latest Defeat
Pedri didn’t mince words when speaking about Barcelona’s showing after they lost 4–1 to Sevilla in arguably the worst performance of the Hansi Flick era.
Sevilla were superior on Sunday afternoon defeating Barcelona in La Liga for the first time in a decade. Matías Almeyda and his players deserve the bulk of the credit, but Hansi Flick’s side was alarmingly poor at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. The result marked consecutive Barcelona losses for the first time in 2025. It was also the heaviest defeat Flick has suffered as a manager in Spain.
The defeat saw Barcelona drop below Real Madrid in the league standings going into the October international break. Following the match, Pedri was brutally candid when speaking about Barcelona’s display.
“I think during the first 45 minutes the team has been horrifying,” Pedri admitted. “We haven’t played a game as badly as we did today. We have to be self-critic and look forwards.
“When we get back [from the international break] we have to think about we can do so it doesn’t happen again.”
When asked about what went wrong against Sevilla, Pedri gave an honest assessment.
“A lot of things. With the ball we didn’t know how to bypass their man-marking press, we lacked intensity in defense. We have to see all the things we did poorly. It’s clear that the mister [Hansi Flick] and ourselves will work to improve after the break,” Pedri said.
Barcelona break for October international action hoping to get stars back from injury. Raphinha and Fermín López are expected to return on the other side while fans await updates on Lamine Yamal.