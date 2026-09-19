Did Barcelona Land the Bargain of the Summer?

Barcelona have made a mockery of La Liga during the first month of their title defense, having retained their crown at a canter last season.

Supporters spent much of the summer stressing over Julián Alvarez’s Atlético Madrid future, with Barça tabling a reported offer worth $116.4 million (over €100 million) and never hearing back. Atléti were intent from the outset that they wouldn’t sell their most prized asset to a fierce domestic rival, and to their credit, that stance never altered despite Alvarez’s disgruntlement.

Just when it seemed Barcelona would enter the 2026–27 campaign striker-less, they made a surprise pivot to Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, signing the Brazilian for a rather modest $11.6 million.

Jesus, though, has merely played a bit-part role at the start of his Barça career. Flick has embraced a fluid frontline bereft of a recognized No. 9. Although Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are continuing to steal the headlines, an almost-forgotten summer arrival has also had a profound impact: Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona Supporters Cannot Believe How Good Karim Adeyemi Is

Adeyemi was electric in Barça’s victory over Racing Santander. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Karim Adeyemi left Borussia Dortmund in the summer with a panging sense of unfulfillment. The German international was named Rookie of the Year during his debut Bundesliga season (2022–23), but struggled to build on the initial promise.

Adeyemi struggled for consistency and scored seven goals in each of his final two league campaigns for Dortmund teams dealing with identity crises. Thus, there was little outrage when the German club sanctioned his sale to Barça for an initial $25.1 million.

And Flick is already working wonders with the 24-year-old. The Barcelona boss is somewhat of a ’winger whisperer’, with his impact on Raphinha, in particular, showcasing the extent to which Flick has been able to embolden his attackers since arriving in Catalonia.

Adeyemi, who wasn’t on Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup roster, benefited from enjoying a full preseason with his new club, and although he’s currently fighting fellow newbie Anthony Gordon for a starting berth, the winger’s performance in Wednesday’s 7–2 beatdown of Racing Santander took supporters aback. The German teed up Lamine Yamal’s goal late with an incredible solo run and ended with a game-high eight shots.

While not the most technically refined, Adeyemi is a physical phenomenon. Flick’s facilitation of chaos renders Adeyemi an excellent fit, and although the German has staked his claim for a starting role after the international break, he’ll likely be most effective off the bench against tiring legs.

And given his fee, Barcelona must surely believe they’ve landed one of the biggest bargains of the summer transfer window.

Hansi Flick Weighs in on Adeyemi’s Impact

Adeyemi benefited from having the whole preseason with Flick. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

New signings Adeyemi and Gordon have not only helped Barcelona forget all about priority summer target Alvarez, but they’ve also contributed to a record-breaking start to the season.

Adeyemi scored three of Barça’s 33 goals in seven games across all competitions. The team’s ruthlessness in front of goal—only Bundesliga new boys Elversberg have a higher shot-conversion rate in Europe’s top-five leagues—is the primary reason for their perfect start to the new season ahead of Saturday’s potentially-tricky trip to Sevilla.

Flick particularly loves what Gordon offers out of possession, but he also knows that he boasts a potent weapon in Adeyemi.

“I am very happy with Karim Adeyemi! He is lightning fast,” the Barcelona boss told reporters Friday. “His performance makes everything easier. I think he wasn’t going through a good time in Germany, and it did him good to change scenery and move to another country. I’m very happy that he chose us.”

The 24-year-old is thrilled to be where he is at, lauding Barcelona as “the best club in the world” upon his arrival in July.

His former club has enjoyed a bright start to its campaign, but must be experiencing some form of seller’s remorse. Jürgen Klopp has taken notice, too, including Adeyemi on Germany’s roster for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.