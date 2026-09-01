‘A Little Surprised’—Hansi Flick Explains Why Barcelona Signed Gabriel Jesus From Arsenal

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of striker Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in a deal which manager Hansi Flick admitted left him surprised.

The Blaugrana had been incredibly public with their pursuit of a new striker this summer, making no secret of their desire to sign Julián Alvarez from Atlético Madrid, who also did not hide their determination not to sell.

Having accepted defeat, Barcelona recently pivoted to Jesus and struck a deal worth around $11.6 million (£8.5 million) to take the Brazilian to Camp Nou.

Jesus arrived for a medical on Monday and has now put pen to paper on a three-year contract to become Barcelona’s sixth signing of the summer.

Flick: Jesus Is a Perfect Fit for Barcelona

Jesus’s versatility could be key for Barcelona. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

The deal brings an end to Jesus’s four-year spell with Arsenal, in which he recorded 32 goals and 22 assists in 123 appearances. It was his arrival in 2022 that seemed to kickstart the resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

Jesus earned plenty of praise during the early years of his Arsenal tenure for his wider impact on the team’s front line. While his individual numbers may have underwhelmed, there was no denying he made Arsenal better before a series of injuries limited his impact.

That ability to intertwine with those around him evidently helped Jesus convince Flick of his worth to Barcelona.

“I was a little surprised we had the opportunity to get him,” Flick confessed. “I really love him, I like his style to play football, it fits with our style. I think he can help us a lot in the games.

“For us, he can be an important [player], so thanks to [sporting director] Deco because again he made an excellent job.”

When instinct calls, you answer. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/BgZktIcJ17 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2026

Comfortable all across the front line, Jesus is expected to fill the void left behind by Ferran Torres, whose versatility was key to Flick’s side before his summer departure to Paris Saint-Germain. However, like Ferran, Jesus is unlikely to command a permanent starting role.

Without a single senior striker in the squad, Barcelona have turned to winger Raphinha to lead their attack so far this season, and the results have been spectacular. With five goals and an assist in just three games, it is hard to see Raphinha losing his place in the near future.

Jesus will know he faces a battle for minutes at Camp Nou, yet the door appears to be open wider than at Arsenal, where Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres were comfortably ahead in the pecking order.