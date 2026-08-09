Barcelona Offered Surprise Route to Alternative Striker Target After ‘Clear’ Julian Alvarez Message

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has reiterated the club’s determination not to sell striker Julián Alvarez to Barcelona, potentially forcing the La Liga champions to reconsider a move for another previous target.

Despite Alvarez’s public interest in joining Barcelona, Atlético have stood firm. They slammed Barça earlier this summer for the nature of the pursuit and reported their rivals to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), all while continuing to insist Alvarez was not for sale.

“The situation is very clear; the club made a decision that [CEO] Miguel Ángel has explained very well,” Simeone stressed recently.

“From a sporting perspective, we are very happy to have a player like Julián, and we will certainly help him so that he continues to grow, to continue to improve and to continue giving us the best he has given us in these last two years, which was a great deal.”

While Barcelona have not formally withdrawn their interest just yet, president Joan Laporta has admitted their offer will not stand forever and there will soon come a point at which they will be forced to consider alternative options.

One such potential target may have just been pushed back into Barcelona’s sights.

Fisnik Asllani Hits the Market Once Again

Fisnik Asllani has previously attracted interest from Barcelona. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, 24, is among those to have been linked with a switch to Barcelona this summer, and reports have even gone as far as to claim he would happily prioritize Barça if such an offer arrived.

With Hansi Flick’s side focused on Alvarez, a move for Asllani was initially ruled out, allowing RB Leipzig to swoop in and strike a $29 million (€25 million) deal to sign a player who racked up 11 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances last season.

However, Leipzig have since withdrawn from the deal at the 11th hour, citing concerns over Asllani’s medical. No further details have been revealed.

With Asllani now back on the market, Barcelona have a new opportunity to pursue the Kosovo international, all while knowing the sort of price it would take to sign him.

Barcelona have evidently been looking for a ready-made superstar to fill the void left behind by Robert Lewandowski. Alongside Alvarez, the likes of Chelsea’s João Pedro and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane have been speculatively linked, but neither are realistic targets.

Asllani clearly falls in a bracket below that caliber of player but, at this stage of the window and with options thinning, he may well be too appealing to reject a second time.