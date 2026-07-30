‘Improper’—Why Barcelona Are Under Investigation From Spain’s Soccer Federation

Barcelona’s high-profile pursuit of Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez has reportedly landed the club in trouble with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The defending Spanish champions identified the Argentine as their dream replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left Catalonia as a free agent and joined Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer. Barcelona soon laid out a €100 million ($114 million) bid for Alvarez that Atlético Madrid swiftly rebuffed, kicking off a very public, hostile transfer war.

Los Rojiblancos made it clear time and time again Alvarez is not up for sale, despite the player’s own pleas for a transfer. Barcelona continued to court the 26-year-old even when Atlético made a mockery of their efforts on social media with viral fake transfer announcements.

Atlético then went on to issue a formal complaint to the RFEF on June 30. Now, one month later, The Athletic report Barcelona are under investigation for the “improper” pursuit of Alvarez.

Why RFEF Opened a Formal Case Against Barcelona

Hansi Flick now has another outside distraction to deal with at Barcelona. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid allege Barcelona initiated contact with Alvarez, who is under contract until 2030, outside the permitted transfer window to try and sign the striker. Los Rojiblancos claim there was a “breach of ethics” by the Catalans.

Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín said as much back in June, when he lashed out against the defending Spanish champions and threatened legal action, which has now come to fruition.

“Barça are disrespecting us," Gil Marín told EFE, via ESPN. “They think they can walk all over us and that we are weak and stupid, but in reality, they are showing the world a way of acting which defines them.

“They lie to us, to the player, to the media ... they even lie to their own supporters. They try to make everyone believe they can do a deal that in reality they are not capable of doing,

“Our responsibility is to defend the interests of Atlético Madrid. That is why we are going to lodge a complaint with FIFA against Barça for negotiating with a player under contract during the protected period.”

What’s Next For Barcelona, Alvarez?

Julián Alvarez has made his desire to leave Atlético Madrid public knowledge. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Barcelona are expected to appeal the complaint from Atlético Madrid, though MARCA report they do not want the “operation to go on indefinitely.”

After all, the Catalans already welcomed wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi this summer to try and replace some of the goalscoring load Lewandowski carried. The new additions will also give Flick some much-needed depth after Marcus Rashford returned to Old Trafford.

Of course, the club would love to cap off the summer transfer window with Alvarez, but relations with Atlético have now turned even more sour, further decreasing the likelihood of a deal. Diego Simeone seemingly has no intention of parting ways with his superstar forward.

Atlético even rejected a rather disingenuous €150 million ($171.4 million) bid from Real Madrid for Alvarez, who has scored 49 goals in 106 appearances for the Spanish giants since his arrival from Manchester City ahead of the 2024–25 season.

All eyes will be on Alvarez come Aug. 10, when he is expected to join up with Atlético after his summer break following the 2026 World Cup. The 26-year-old only found the back of the net once in the tournament and settled for a runner-up medal with Argentina.

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