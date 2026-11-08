Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Fermin Magic Keeps Barca at La Liga Summit

Barcelona came from behind to secure a gritty 2–1 win over Atlético Madrid on Sunday, keeping their place atop the La Liga standings ahead of the November international break.

The Catalans were second best in the early stages at the Metropolitano, completely on the back foot as Diego Simeone’s men ran wild. It felt like a goal was coming from the hosts and it took them just 10 minutes to get the better of Barcelona’s high line.

Julián Alvarez, who should have scored just a few minutes prior, set up Giuliano Simeone to give Atlético Madrid the early lead. They kept the pressure on, but the defending Spanish champions kept their nerve and waited for their moment to strike.

Fermín Lopez bagged an equalizer in the 45th minute, sending a first-time strike past Jan Oblak to bring the score level. There was a bit of good fortune for the ball to ricochet right to the Spain international, but his finish was as classy as they come.

Barcelona took full control of the game in the second half and it was Fermín again, with another first-time hit, to give Hansi Flick’s side the 2–1 lead in the 66th minute.

It was all business from the Catalans as the minutes ticked on. Atlético Madrid never looked truly capable of salvaging a result, and Barça were the deserved winners once the final whistle sounded.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Fermín Lopez put Barcelona on his back. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Nearly every headline about Barcelona’s strong start to 2026–27 has centered around the dazzling Lamine Yamal or the unstoppable Raphinha. Constantly overlooked was Fermín—until Sunday.

The No. 10 was the difference in a tightly contested match between two of the best teams in Spain. When the Catalans looked like they had no grasp on the game in the first half, it was Fermín who wrapped his foot around the ball to give the visitors a lifeline on the brink of halftime.

When the Catalans looked like they had no answers against Atlético Madrid’s disciplined defense in the second half, it was Fermín who beat Oblak again, putting the team on his back and bailing out the underwhelming forwards playing in front of him.

Anthony Gordon showed little signs of life, Raphinha might as well have not been on the pitch and Yamal was swarmed every time he touched the ball. Barcelona needed a hero to emerge if they were going to win the game and Fermín answered the call.

The Spain international now has 15 goal contributions in 16 appearances this season, making his case as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1)

Barcelona kept the top spot in La Liga. | David Ramos/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.4: Under pressure from the opening whistle and weathered the storm with poise, keeping his team in the game. Almost caught off his line in the second half, but Alvarez put too much power on his chip attempt.

RB: Brian Fariñas—6.2: Showed his inexperience going up against the lethal Julián Alvarez. Looked completely out of his depth against the Argentine in transition. Hooked at halftime.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.6: Stablized as the game progressed. Hardly put a foot wrong with the ball at his feet and adapted well to playing alongside Christensen in the second half.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.6: Inexplicably didn’t even try tracking Simeone’s run into the box. Moved to left back in the second half and did well playing at his old position.

LB: João Cancelo—6.5: Caught in no man’s land on Atlético Madrid’s opening goal. His night never got better, putting together a performance littered with careless mistakes. Deservedly replaced at the hour-mark.

CM: Marc Bernal—7.6: Filled in admirably for the injured Rodri. Covered for his floundering backline in the first half and allowed Pedri to operate with complete freedom.

CM: Pedri—7.8: Showed off his silky passing in another game he effortlessly controlled. Knew when to push forward, when to slow down the tempo and when to pull the strings of the attack, like he did in the build-up to Fermín’s first goal.

RW: Lamine Yamal—8.7: Beat Alejandro Grimaldo with ease, but struggled to get past the second man tasked with keeping him quiet. Still made his presence felt when he picked out Fermín for the match-winner.

AM: Fermín López—9.1: Spent much of the early stages dropping deep just to get a sniff on the ball but ended the first half with another sublime goal to add to his collection. Bagged his brace in style to secure three points for Barcelona.

LW: Anthony Gordon—6.1: Looked off the pace. A few half-hearted chances were the story of his night.

ST: Raphinha—6.3: Made dangerous runs but received subpar service from his teammates. His most forgetful La Liga performance all season.

SUB: Frenkie de Jog (46’ for Fariñas)—7.1: Tasked with the surprise job of playing right back. Looked out of sorts early on but settled into the role before he eventually returned to midfield.

SUB: Andreas Christensen (60’ for Cancelo)—6.6: Showed no signs of rust in his first appearance since Sept. 19.

SUB: Gavi (74’ for Fermín)—6.2: Sloppily lost the ball in the dying stages that unleashed Atlético Madrid on the counter attack.

SUB: Eric García (74’ for Bernal)—6.3: Did well to help Barcelona manage the game and see out the win.

SUB: Karim Adeyemi (86’ for Gardon)—N/A

Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Dominik Livaković (GK), Alejandro Balde, Álex Campos, Ebrima Tunkara, Gabriel Jesus, Hamza Abdelkarim.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Raphinha failed to get going on Sunday. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Raphinha missed all three matches at Atlético Madrid last season and surely arrived at the Metropolitano eager to leave his mark on Sunday. Except he was nothing more than a glorified spectator leading Flick’s line. The Brazilian managed three shots in 90 minutes, two of which were blocked and the third failed to even find the target.

missed all three matches at Atlético Madrid last season and surely arrived at the Metropolitano eager to leave his mark on Sunday. Except he was nothing more than a glorified spectator leading Flick’s line. The Brazilian managed three shots in 90 minutes, two of which were blocked and the third failed to even find the target. What will it take for Alejandro Balde to get back into contention? The left back once again withered away on the bench while João Cancelo put in another poor performance that ended after 60 minutes. The Portugal international is not playing like an untouchable starter, but Flick clearly still deems him so—or the German boss just has that little faith in Balde.

to get back into contention? The left back once again withered away on the bench while put in another poor performance that ended after 60 minutes. The Portugal international is not playing like an untouchable starter, but Flick clearly still deems him so—or the German boss just has that little faith in Balde. Xavi Espart was missed on Sunday. The youngster has been the revelation of the season for Barcelona, but an ankle injury forced natural midfielder Brian Fariñas to take his place on the right flank. The 20-year-old was simply no match for Alvarez, who looked a threat to score or create every time he charged at the makeshift fullback. Once he was hooked, the visitors’ defense stabilized.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Comeback Win

Barcelona unsurprisingly dominated possession, completing 615 passes on the night. Atlético Madrid completed just 317 .

on the night. Atlético Madrid . Flick’s men only managed four shots on target in the Spanish capital, but two of them beat Oblak to win the game.

in the Spanish capital, but two of them beat Oblak to win the game. The hosts managed just 0.15 xG in the second half. They never once looked capable of carving the Catalans’ makeshift backline.

Statistic Atlético Madrid Barcelona Posession 37% 63% Expected Goals (xG) 1.53 1.60 Total Shots 9 19 Shots on Target 4 4 Big Chances 4 3 Pass Accuracy 81% 91% Fouls 14 14 Corners 4 2