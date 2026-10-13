Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Galatasaray: Barca Ace Season’s Toughest Test Yet

Three second-half goals saw Barcelona complete their comeback and defeat Galatasaray 4–1 away in the Champions League in what was surely their biggest test of the campaign so far.

Inside the boiling cauldron that was Galatasaray’s “hell” at RAMS Park, Barcelona started the game positively, matching the hosts’ intensity but failing to capitalize on the opportunities they created. It proved costly, as Galatasaray struck in the first action they caught Barça out of shape; Rafael Leão quickly found a charging Aleksey Batrakov, whose deflected shot found the back of the net 28 minutes in.

The opener shook Barcelona and had it not been for a marginal offside call, Galatasaray would’ve doubled their just five minutes later. When Hansi Flick’s side was at its worst, Dani Olmo pounced on a rebound and threaded a pass to an incoming João Cancelo, who buried the equalizer into the far post on the verge of halftime.

Then Lamine Yamal took over in the second half. In a matter of eight minutes, the teenager created three big chances, two of which were converted by Fermín López and Anthony Gordon to complete Barça’s comeback in a blink of an eye.

The Catalans completely erased Galatasaray from the pitch after that and Karim Adeyemi added Barça’s fourth with a powerful finish into the bottom corner just past the hour-mark.

Barcelona will spend the night atop the Champions League standings and have now won their opening 10 games of 2026–27 in all competitions. Flick’s men look like the best team in the world currently.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

Eric García (bottom) suffered against Rafael Leão. | Burak Kara/Getty Images

The eventual outcome was decisive, but there was as stretch in the first half where the Catalans significantly suffered. It’s still very early in the season, but the defensive flaws that have defined Barcelona throughout the Flick era resurfaced.

As it became a trend especially in 2025–26, if opponents are able to bypass Barça’s high-press and force the backline to run significant distances towards their own goal, then Flick’s men are easy to harm.

The action of Galatasaray’s opener looked eerily similar to the many goals Barça have conceded over the past two seasons, especially in Europe. Quick transitions in which Flick’s defenders are tasked with defending in open space are the team’s kryptonite, as the backline loses its shape quickly and incoming runners go untracked.

It’s now 17 straight games without a Champions League clean sheet for Flick’s Barça, and the Catalans have now conceded 19 goals in their last nine away trips in Europe.

Barcelona have been arguably the best team in the world to start 2026–27 and RAMS Park is one of the most difficult away grounds in Europe. Still, the exploitable Achilles’s heel of Flick’s side was uncovered once again, bringing back concerns of what could happen come the latter stages of the competition.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Galatasaray (4-2-3-1)

Anthony Gordon (bottom) has scored in consecutive matches after the international break. | Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.7: Still waiting to collect his first Champions League clean sheet but García was excellent as a sweeper on Tuesday night.

RB: Eric García—7.4: Completely undone by the speed of Leão the entire game. Simply unable to keep up with the Portuguese winger as evidenced by the action of Galatasaray’s opener.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.0: His shakiest performance of the season, struggling to track incoming Galatasaray attackers and at times being a step too late to deploy the offside trap successfully.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.2: Like his partner alongside him, he was erratic at times in his attempt to intercept passes and although he got his wins, he struggled at times in a tasty battle with Victor Osimhen.

LB: João Cancelo—8.5: One of Barça’s biggest threats all game and has now scored in his three most recent appearances for club and country. His current form is on par with the best moment of his career.

CM: Rodri—7.6: Settled into the match and once he started to feel comfortable, him and Pedri ignited Barça’s reaction, slowing down the chaos that came after Galatasaray’s opener. He misplaced only three of the 116 passes he attempted.

CM: Pedri—7.5: Barcelona’s chief creator. Whether as a deep-lying playmaker or further up the field, the midfield maestro threaded a handful of passes that could’ve easily ended up as assists. He’s having a sensational start of the season.

RW: Lamine Yamal—9.0: After a quiet first half, Yamal was nothing short of sensational after the break. Everything he tried seemingly worked and he produced a handful of jaw-dropping dribbles and passes.

AM: Fermín López—8.0: Had a couple of nice actions but he stole the show out of possession, matching the intensity of the home crowd with his tenacious pressing, appearing all over the final third to disrupt Galatasaray’s build-up. Rewarded with a goal.

LW: Anthony Gordon—8.4: Nice touch to start the action of Barça’s opener and constantly threatened down the left. Missed a sitter early in the second half but redeemed himself when he bagged his team’s third.

ST: Dani Olmo—8.0: Operating as a false nine, Olmo had an impressive showing. His movement all game was Raphinha-esque and defenders had a tough time marking him. Only thing missing for him was a goal to go along with his assist.

SUB: Gabriel Jesus (59’ for Olmo)—7.0: Couldn’t place the one clear chance he had to score but had a couple of nice interventions during his cameo.

SUB: Karim Adeyemi (59’ for Gordon)—7.4: Scored almost instantly after coming on and likely could’ve bagged a couple more. He continues to produce.

SUB: Jules Koundé (74’ for E. García)—6.2: Uneventful cameo for the Frenchman.

SUB: Marc Bernal (74’ for Pedri)—6.5: Helped Barcelona control the game in the dying minutes, completing all 26 passes he attempted.

SUB: Gavi (82’ for Gavi)—N/A

Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Dominik Livaković (GK), Alejandro Balde, Xavi Espart, Brian Fariñas, Hamza Abdelkarim.

What the Ratings Tell Us

João Cancelo (middle) is thriving since returning to Barcelona. | Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

If João Cancelo was great during his six-month loan in the second half of 2025–26, he’s been even better this season. The Portuguese offers Barcelona so much in possession and has the right personality to thrive in Flick’s aggressive system. Initially Flick had his doubts about him, but he’s now a key player for the Catalans.

was great during his six-month loan in the second half of 2025–26, he’s been even better this season. The Portuguese offers Barcelona so much in possession and has the right personality to thrive in Flick’s aggressive system. Initially Flick had his doubts about him, but he’s now a key player for the Catalans. Without Raphinha, it was Dani Olmo who led the line for Barça on Tuesday and he showcased exactly why many thought he would be the team’s top striker alternative starting the season. He looked comfortable and menacing during the opening hour. Thanks to him and Gabriel Jesus , Barça haven’t missed the injured star Brazilian.

who led the line for Barça on Tuesday and he showcased exactly why many thought he would be the team’s top striker alternative starting the season. He looked comfortable and menacing during the opening hour. Thanks to him and , Barça haven’t missed the injured star Brazilian. When the game was at its most complicated, Lamine Yamal once again steered Barcelona to the promise land with a majestic second half. He created the most chances (6) and bagged another two assists. He’s playing like the best in the world and is up to 17 Barça goal involvements this term.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Comeback Win

Following a complicated first half, Barcelona created a staggering six big chances in the second and the hosts could only craft an xG of 0.09.

in the second and the hosts could only craft With Pedri and Rodri stealing the show, Barcelona dominated 71% of possession on the night, completing over 400 more passes.

on the night, Barcelona had 39 touches in Galatasaray’s box compared to the nine the hosts had on the other end.

compared to the the hosts had on the other end. The result could’ve been more lopsided had the Catalans not missed six of the nine big chances they created.

Statistic Galatasaray Barcelona Posession 29% 71% Expected Goals (xG) 0.43 2.83 Total Shots 5 22 Shots on Target 3 11 Big Chances 0 9 Pass Accuracy 74% 91% Fouls 10 12 Corners 1 6