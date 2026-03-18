Lamine Yamal Breaks Remarkable Kylian Mbappe Record to Make Champions League History

It was a night of highs and lows for Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, but he still managed to make Champions League history in the Catalans’ rout over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

At 18 years and 248 days, the winger became the youngest player to ever score 10 Champions League goals, surpassing the previous record set by Kylian Mbappé, who managed the feat at 18 years and 350 days during his time at Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

Yamal hit the milestone deep into first-half stoppage time at the Camp Nou when he cooly buried a penalty to give his side the 3–2 lead. The historic goal was a much-needed redemptive moment for the teenager, whose errant back heel pass helped Newcastle equalize in the 28th minute.

The penalty was ultimately Barcelona’s winner on the night, but in case there was any doubt, the hosts fired four goals past Aaron Ramsdale in the second half to punch their tickets to the Champions League quarterfinals, overcoming the Magpies 8–3 on aggregate.

More History for Yamal on Triumphant Night for Barcelona

Lamine Yamal helped Barcelona advance to the Champions League quaterfinals. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Not only did Yamal overtake Mbappé’s name in the history books on Wednesday, but he also added another accolade to his illustrious résumé. The Spain international is now the youngest player to ever score in back-to-back Champions League knockout games.

Yamal found the back of the net last time out at St James’ Park to salvage a 1–1 draw on what was a rather underwhelming night from the defending Spanish champions. He stepped up to the spot in stoppage time and buried a spot kick to send his side home level in the tie.

The two successful penalties lacked the splendor and creative flare of a typical Yamal goal from open play, but they still showcased his poise under pressure, as well as his exquisite finishing.

Combined with his milestone from the first leg in which he became the youngest player to reach 30 matches in the Champions League, Yamal has now broken three Champions League records in the span of eight days.

Yamal Chasing Champions League Glory With Barcelona

Raphinha (left) and Lamine Yamal dream of lifting a Champions League title. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

At 18 years old, Yamal has already completed Spanish soccer. The winger helped Barcelona lift a domestic treble last season, and also claims the 2022–23 La Liga title despite only making one senior appearance that season.

Plus, Yamal helped Barcelona win the Spanish Super Cup this season and is a major reason why they lead the La Liga title race by four points over bitter rivals Real Madrid. Yet there is one glaring hole in his trophy cabinet: a Champions League title.

The Catalans admitted topping Europe’s premier club competition is their biggest goal in 2025–26 after coming up just short in the semifinals last season against Inter Milan. The club’s last Champions League title came in 2015, which marked its last appearance in a Champions League final as well.

For all the talent in Hansi Flick’s ranks, none of his biggest stars have claimed European glory in a Blaugrana shirt. Sure, the likes of Yamal and Pedri have plenty of years down the line to accomplish the mighty feat, but the Catalans are tired of waiting.

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