Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Osasuna: Lewandowski’s Legend Grows as La Liga Title Nears

Barcelona defeated Osasuna 2–1 on Saturday night and will become La Liga champions on Sunday if Real Madrid fail to defeat Espanyol.

It was a rather uneventful opening 80 minutes at the Estadio El Sadar, but when a draw looked certain, the game completely exploded in the final 10 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski continued to cement his Barcelona legacy as he broke the deadlock with a hammering header. Ferran Torres doubled Barça’s advantage five minutes later but Osasuna refused to go away quietly and got one back through Raúl García.

Hansi Flick’s men held on to win their 10th straight La Liga match to go 14-points clear of Real Madrid atop the standings. Los Blancos no longer have any margin for error, and if it’s not tomorrow, then the stage is set for Barcelona to become champions in El Clásico at the Camp Nou next weekend.

The Moment That Defined the Match

Lewandowski scored a vintage goal. | Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

It was a rather anemic attacking performance for Barcelona and it looked like a scoreless draw was inevitable. But with 10 minutes to go in the clash, Marcus Rashford and Lewandowski combined to break the deadlock out of nowhere.

Rashford controlled the ball near the edge of the box down the right wing, took a few steps back, and was then incredibly given all the time in the world to look up, assess his options, direct traffic and wait for the perfect moment when Lewandowski darted from the back post.

The Englishman’s delivery was brilliant, and the veteran Pole was never missing a header from that distance, hammering an absolute bullet into the back of the net to give the Catalans the lead.

Prior to the goal, Barça’s attack was slow and couldn’t find spaces. After Lewandowski’s opener, it took five minutes for Torres to double the Blaugrana advantage.

Just one isolated moment between Rashford and Lewandowski sufficed to change it all and help Barça put one hand on the La Liga trophy.

In what could potentially be Lewandowski’s last goal for Barça, he turned back the clock at the perfect time to all but seal the title.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)

Gavi continues to start ahead of Frenkie de Jong. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—6.6: Another Barça game, another stunning couple of saves from García, who continues to cement himself as the best goalkeeper in Spain this season.

RB: Eric García—7.6: The versatile García did well defensively covering for the suspended Jules Koundé. Good defensively but offered next to nothing going forward.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—8.2: The teenager is playing his best soccer of the season during the run-in. Isolated one-on-one against attackers, he look especially dominant and confident.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.4: Like his partner next to him, Martín delivered yet another stout performance, frustrating Ante Budimir with his tight marking, leaving him no room to unleash a shot.

LB: João Cancelo—7.7: Did his defensive duties well and had some nice moves that helped Barça progress the ball up the pitch. Cancelo’s deliveries lacked quality, though.

DM: Gavi—7.7: Another solid showing from Gavi, who continues to balance Barça’s midfield allowing Pedri to operate freely since his return from injury. Gavi appears to be high on Flick’s pecking order, but he must clean-up his clumsy challenges given he’s been booked in five of his last six appearances.

DM: Pedri—7.6: One of those nights from Pedri where he looks like the love child of Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández. Dominant in every aspect from the middle of the park.

RW: Roony Bardghji—6.6: Lot of body feints, step-overs and other skills look aesthetically pleasing, but the back-pass that almost always followed made Bardghji’s performance frustrating to say the least.

AM: Dani Olmo—6.5: Poor from Olmo, who never felt comfortable and was careless in possession, with one particular clumsy giveaway near his own penalty area almost leading to Osasuna’s opener.

LW: Fermín López—7.8: Made countless runs behind the backline that were ignored more often than not. He struggled to get in contact with the ball, but he never stopped trying and was rewarded when he assisted Barça’s second.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—7.8: In what could be his final days as Barcelona player, Lewandowski scored yet another crucial goal in the title race. A vintage finish from one of the all-time great strikers.

SUB: Frenkie de Jong (62’ for Gavi)—6.7: Misplaced just two of the 29 passes he attempted during his cameo.

SUB: Ferran Torres (62’ for Olmo)—7.4: Looked menacing since his introduction and then scored what turned out to be the match-winner with a well-timed run and cool finish.

SUB: Marcus Rashford (62’ for Bardghji)—6.8: Second straight stellar cameo from Rashford, who kept a calm head and delivered the perfect ball for Lewandowski’s opener.

SUB: Ronald Araújo (82’ for E. García)—N/A

SUB: Marc Bernal (82’ for Pedri)—N/A:

Subs not used: Eder Aller (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Marc Casadó, Xavi Espart, Alejandro Balde, Raphinha.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Flick made just one change to the XI that took the pitch against Getafe last week. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

After a complicated start to 2026 with fitness issues and a drop in form, Pedri looks back to his best and is dominating in midfield. Great news not only for Barça, but for Spain’s national team with the World Cup less than two months away.

looks back to his best and is dominating in midfield. Great news not only for Barça, but for Spain’s national team with the World Cup less than two months away. Pau Cubarsí has been criticized regularly throughout 2026, but over the last month he’s stepped up his game, and he was exceptional against Osasuna. It seems sometimes people forget he’s still just 19-years-old, and at this level he has all the makings of a generational center back.

has been criticized regularly throughout 2026, but over the last month he’s stepped up his game, and he was exceptional against Osasuna. It seems sometimes people forget he’s still just 19-years-old, and at this level he has all the makings of a generational center back. Marcus Rashford’s future might be uncertain at best, but it’s become clear that at this point of the campaign, he should start ahead of Roony Bardghji in Yamal’s absence. The Englishman continued to make tangible contributions to Barcelona’s title-charge as he pushed for a permanent transfer.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Gritty Victory

Ferran Torres’s purple-patch continued. | Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona were only able to craft a lowly xG of 0.54 during the opening 80 minutes of the contest. That number more than doubled in the final 10 minutes.

of the contest. That number more than doubled in the final 10 minutes. The Catalan celebrations easily could’ve been spoiled had Osasuna not missed two of the three big chances they created.

they created. Barcelona have scored at least once in their last 54 La Liga games dating back to last season, the joint second-longest scoring streak in the history of the division.

Statistic Osasuna Barcelona Possession 30% 70% Expected Goals (xG) 0.91 1.19 Total Shots 9 13 Shots on Target 4 4 Big Chances 3 3 Passing Accuracy 70% 90% Fouls Committed 9 10 Corners 3 7

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