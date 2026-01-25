Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Oviedo: Yamal Masterpiece Crowns Decisive Triumph

Three second-half strikes saw Barcelona cruise to a 3–0 victory over Real Oviedo to recapture the top spot in the La Liga standings.

Barcelona were dramatically unimpressive during the opening 45 minutes, failing to find a way to break the deadlock against La Liga’s basement dwellers. Nevertheless, a different Barça side emerged out of the tunnel, as Dani Olmo and Raphinha quickly scored to put the game on ice.

Then, a sensational scissor-kick from Lamine Yamal secured all three points and made the ticket price worth it for fans at the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick’s men are back to the summit of La Liga after momentarily losing the lead because of Real Madrid’s win on Saturday. In their first game at Camp Nou in over a month, Barcelona handled their business and attention now turns to a vital Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Oviedo (4-2-3-1)

Dani Olmo’s purple patch continued. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.9: Another spectator for much of the match, García didn’t even break a sweat registering only two comfortable saves.

RB: Eric García—7.7: Looked uncomfortable as a right back but he was confident as ever when moved to center back after half-time to continue his strong season.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.8: Rock-solid defensively, tirelessly recovered the ball and kept Federico Viñas in his pocket.

CB: Gerard Martín—6.6: Failed to inspire much confidence when defending in space, struggling to contain the speed of Oviedo’s attackers and earning a yellow card for a late challenge after he had already been dribbled past. Hooked at half-time.

LB: João Cancelo—6.9: Although he showed a few glimpses of his quality, it was a rather quiet showing from Cancelo in his first start since returning to Catalonia. He appeared to prioritize being well positioned defensively rather than taking risks and venturing forward.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—7.5: Dominated from midfield and made sure Pedri wasn’t missed. His distribution was on point all game and, once again, his ball-carrying ability was key for Barcelona to spend much of the game inside Oviedo’s halfway line.

CM: Marc Casadó—7.2: The 2024–25 version of Casadó came to play. He tirelessly covered ground becoming a vacuum in midfield and he showcased his underrated quality as a creator with a couple of very dangerous crosses that Lewandowski couldn’t capitalize on.

RW: Lamine Yamal—8.1: After a poor first half, Yamal took over in the second half. His pressing resulted in Barça’s opener and he tied the bow on his performance with a majestic goal that secured the win.

AM: Dani Olmo—8.8: Olmo was relatively quiet in the first half but he flipped the script after the interval with a superb finish to continue his stellar start of 2026, also collecting an assist before leaving the pitch.

LW: Raphinha—8.1: Never a good thing when Raphinha’s defensive actions are the highlight of his performance, but that was the case in the opening 45 minutes. He grew into the game after the restart and he scored a classy chip with his last kick of the match.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—7.3: He constantly positioned himself brilliantly to shoot but he’ll be frustrated given he probably should’ve found the back of the net once or twice.

Substitutes Rating (Out of 10) Jules Koundé (46’ for Martín) 6.4 Alejandro Balde (60’ for Cancelo) 6.6 Fermín López (60’ for Raphinha) 6.2 Marc Bernal (75’ for Olmo) 6.2 Roony Bardghji (79’ for Yamal) 6.1

Subs not used: Diego Kochen GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Ronald Araújo, Tommy Marques, Juan Hernández, Toni Fernández, Marcus Rashford.

Real Oviedo (4-2-3-1)

Starting XI: Aarón Escandell; Lucas Ahijado, David Costas, David Carmo, Javi López; Kwasi Sibo, Santiago Colombatto; Haissem Hassan, Alberto Reina, Ilyas Chaira; Federico Viñas.

Subs used: Nicolás Fonseca, Nacho Vidal, Santi Cazorla, Josip Brekalo, Thiago Borbas.

Player of the Match: Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

Barcelona 3–0 Real Oviedo—How It Unfolded at Camp Nou

Ladies and gentleman... your Supercup Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0qfXHhhjMU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 25, 2026

Barcelona took the pitch at Camp Nou for the first time in over a month and immediately displayed their recently conquered Spanish Super Cup trophy in front of their adoring fans. Still, against bottom of the league Real Oviedo, the hosts were incapable of creating a real threat in the opening 15 minutes of the game.

Although Flick’s side took full control and the majority of the match was played inside Real Oviedo’s half, they still failed to create any real danger throughout the rest of the first half. Careless mistakes and a lack of precision stifled a number of potentially threatening actions.

Real Oviedo were fearless and made Barcelona uncomfortable. Even if the hosts were never really under threat, they went into the break after registering their first shot on goal deep into added time.

Following a disappointing first half, Barcelona responded soon after the restart and finally found the opener through Dani Olmo. Lamine Yamal’s pressing efforts resulted in a turnover inside Oviedo’s penalty area and, after a couple of rebounds, he teed up Olmo, who fired a bullet into the bottom corner to send Barcelona on their way in the 52nd minute.

The visitors collapsed and Barcelona doubled their advantage just five minutes later, when an egregious turnover from Oviedo captain David Costas allowed Raphinha to go through on goal. The Brazilian kept his cool and calmly chipped the ball past Aarón Escandell to bag his eighth La Liga goal of the term.

The victory was then clinched in the 73rd minute with an absolute work of art from Yamal. Olmo’s cross for the teenager was a tad behind him, but Yamal didn’t hesitate and calmly contorted in the air to unleash a perfect scissor-kick volley into the bottom corner, scoring one of the best goals of his career.

Flick had seen enough and started substituting some of his key stars as the minutes ticked on. Heavy rain began falling at the Camp Nou as Barcelona cruised to the finish line to return to winning ways in La Liga, as well as the lead in the title race.

Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo Halftime Stats

Statistic Barcelona Real Oviedo Possession 73% 27% Expected Goals (xG) 0.52 0.13 Total Shots 5 6 Shots on Target 1 2 Big Chances 1 0 Pass Accuracy 89% 71% Fouls 4 13 Corners 3 0

Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo Full Time Stats

Statistic Barcelona Real Oviedo Possession 73% 27% Expected Goals (xG) 2.43 0.46 Total Shots 15 12 Shots on Target 7 3 Big Chances 5 0 Pass Accuracy 89% 74% Fouls 8 21 Corners 10 1

