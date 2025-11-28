Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves: Devastating Trio Back Together Again
Barcelona host Alavés at the Camp Nou aiming to capture their fourth consecutive win in La Liga to usurp the top of the standings from Real Madrid.
Perhaps even more important for Hansi Flick is to ensure his side shows character and responds after a humbling 3–0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League last time out. Barcelona were thoroughly dominated at Stamford Bridge and there’s serious questions regarding the Catalans’ ability to be real silverware contenders this season.
A home bout against 14th-placed Alavés may be exactly what the doctor ordered. Eduardo Coudet’s side have just two wins in their last nine league fixtures and their most recent win at the Camp Nou came almost a decade ago.
Raphinha could make his return to the starting XI for the first time since late September and the attacking-trio of the Brazilian, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski could start a match together for the first time this term.
Unfortunately for Flick, Fermín López, who’s been a standout player over the past month, will miss the clash after picking up a fresh muscular injury.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Deportivo Alaves (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—There was little García could do against Chelsea and he will be keen on keeping his second straight La Liga clean sheet since returning from injury.
RB: Eric García—The Spaniard looked uncomfortable playing as a central midfielder against Chelsea. He could return to a more familiar position as a right back, replacing the struggling Jules Koundé.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—It’s been a difficult season for the teenage center back but it’s clear Flick remains fully confident in his ability to command Barcelona’s backline.
CB: Gerard Martín—Martín impressed in his first career start as a center back last weekend against Athletic Club. Given the state of Barça’s floundering defense, the La Masia graduate has a chance to carve out a more significant role in the side for himself.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde’s season defensively requires improvement but his ability to cover ground on the left flank is key for Barcelona’s success on both ends of the pitch. He’ll be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Raphinha’s return.
CM: Frenkie De Jong—The Dutchman will likely captain Barcelona after missing out on their las league contest due to suspension.
CM: Marc Casadó—The breakout player from a season ago has been nowhere to be found of late. Pedri’s continued absence from the starting XI has given Flick a massive headache and Casadó will be the latest player to get a chance of replacing Barça’s midfield maestro.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Marc Cucurella got the better of Barcelona’s No.10 midweek. Still, the teenager was at the heart of Barça’s most dangerous action at Stamford Bridge and remains the biggest threat on the team—even if he’s still not at 100%.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo hasn’t registered a goal involvement for the Catalans since September and has essentially been a non-factor this season. It’s time for the attacking midfielder to rediscover his form or the pressure will continue to mount once López returns.
LW: Raphinha—The electrifying Brazilian is finally back. It’s hard to quantify how much Barça missed him. Raphinha is the leader of the team’s high-pressing system and his quality in the final third takes Barcelona’s attack to another dimension.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The veteran Pole has four goals in his last two league games and aims to continue his hot streak. He was among the many players that struggled against Chelsea, but he’s still Flick’s best option to lead the line.