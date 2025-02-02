Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves: La Liga
Barcelona return to domestic action to kick off February when they host Alavés at home, looking to string together wins in La Liga for the first time since November.
Hansi Flick's side secured passage to the Champions League round of 16, meaning they'll have no European fixtures until March, allowing them to concentrate on chipping away at the seven point lead Real Madrid currently hold atop the league standings.
Despite their European success this term and their brilliant start to La Liga, Barcelona have faded in the league since the calendar hit November. In the nine games since the Nov. 3 win over Espanyol, Barcelona have just two wins, giving up a nine point lead that now have them third on the table with plenty of work to do to get back into serious contention.
With four favorable league matches on deck in February and with Real Madrid having to play a do-or-die two-legged tie vs. Manchester City in the Champions League, the Catalans must return to their start of the season form to have any title aspirations come the final months of the season.
Dani Olmo might see playing time for the first time in two weeks but is unlikely to feature from the start. Flick will have the majority of his starters at his disposal when they welcome an Alavés side that's in the thick of the relegation battle.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Alavés on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Barcelona have six wins in the six games the Polish goalkeeper has started.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman is one of Flick's most trusted players and will get the nod covering the right flank.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo is looking more and more comfortable with every passing game after an injury kept him sidelined for the first half of the season.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 18-year-old will return to the lineup after Eric García started against Atalanta.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde will look to push forward and fire in crosses whenever Raphinha drifts centrally.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó has started every Barça league game since the start of December.
CM: Pedri—Despite only having two league assists, Pedri is the brains of Barcelona's attack.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal already has double digit goals and assists across all competitions in his second full season with the senior side.
AM: Gavi—Dani Olmo will have a to fight for the starting role given Gavi's strong performances in his absence.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian continues to make his case as one of the best wingers in Europe.
ST: Ferran Torres—Torres will act as a false 9 and will give Robert Lewandowski a breather.