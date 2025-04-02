Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid
Barcelona play their third game in less than a week in a pivotal Copa del Rey semifinals second leg away at Atlético Madrid.
Barça and Atleti drew 4–4 in the first leg of the tie in one of the best games of the European soccer season. Since then, Barça travelled to the Metropolitano in the final game before the March international break, defeating Atleti 4–2 after overcoming a two goal deficit in another thrilling match.
Barcelona are unbeaten in 2025, commanding the La Liga title race and playing like one of the best teams on the planet as they await the start of their Champions League quarterfinals bout with Borussia Dortmund. With the schedule starting to get increasingly crowded, the Catalans must dig deep to navigate the decisive part of the campaign.
Hansi Flick will likely field the strongest XI at his disposal to try and lead Barcelona to the Copa del Rey final vs. Real Madrid. Los Blancos advanced in the other semifinal and, like Barça, maintain the hopes of a treble winning season alive.
The Copa del Rey is Atléti's only realistic route to silverware this season, making them even more dangerous going into the second leg.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The Polish goalkeeper remains unbeaten as a Barcelona starter.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé's partnership with Lamine Yamal on Barça's right wing has blossomed into one of the best in Europe.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Having recovered from a knock he picked up during the international break, the 18-year-old looks poised to start.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—Martínez and the rest of Barça's back line must be on high alert to contain Julián Álvarez in transitions.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde keeps his spot on the left flank.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutch midfielder is back to his best having left his injury issues behind.
CM: Pedri—Barceliona plays at the rhythm Pedri dictates.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal scored a stoppage time winner the last time Barcelona visisted the Metropolitano.
AM: Gavi—Dani Olmo's injury opens the door for Gavi to start as the most advanced midfielder.
RW: Raphinha—Fully rested after returning from international duty, Raphinha will hope to continue his Ballon d'Or charge with another strong performance in a big game.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski leads the line having scored three goals in the last week.