Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica: Champions League
Barcelona look to punch their ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals when they host Benfica in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.
Playing with 10-men for over an hour of the first leg after a Pau Cubarsí red card, Barcelona pulled off an impressive 1–0 win that have them in the drivers seat to advance to the next round. Despite the one goal advantage, the Catalans must be at their best to avoid a home upset.
Tragic news shocked Barcelona over the weekend, as their scheduled La Liga match vs. Osasuna was postponed following the death of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia on the eve of the game. Despite not playing, Barcelona remain as table-toppers in La Liga and will be better rested for the crucial Champions League clash vs. the Eagles.
Hansi Flick will almost certainly deploy his strongest XI with the vast majority of his squad available, though, Cubarsí will of course miss the game following his sending off a week ago.
With a visit to Atlético Madrid looming on Sunday in a game that could have massive title ramifications in La Liga, this is a week that could define Flick's first season as Barcelona manager.
Here's how Barça could lineup vs. Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Szczęsny was the hero of the first leg and made sure to keep his undefeated record as a Barça starter.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé leads all Barcelona players in minutes played in the Champions League this season.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Barcelona's captain will replace Cubarsí in the XI.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—Martínez will partner Araújo from the start for only the second time this season.
LB: Alejandro Balde—The La Masia product is, like Koundé, a mainstay in the lineup.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman has fully taken over the starting role next to Pedri in midfield.
CM: Pedri—Pedri was due for a rest and will be back in the lineup as one if if not the best player of the season for Barcelona.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Alvaro Carrera got the better of Yamal in the previous two meetings, so the teenager will be looking to take advantage of the left back's suspension to wreak havoc on the right wing.
AM: Dani Olmo—The summer signing was brought to Barcelona to be a factor in games of this magnitude.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha scored the goal that has Barcelona ahead in the tie, continuing to appear in big games as he continues to make his Ballon d'Or case.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Polish striker was also due for a rest last weekend, making it clear Flick wants to save his leading goalscorer for the biggest games remaining in the season.