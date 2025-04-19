Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo: La Liga
Barcelona host Celta Vigo on Saturday hoping to collect all three points to increase their advantage over Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.
The Catalans saw their historic 24-game unbeaten run come to an end midweek in the 1–3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Still, Barça are semifinalists (after their 5-3 on aggregate win) and will now look to go on another unbeaten streak to end the campaign.
Celta Vigo are clawing for the final European places in La Liga and will be eager to get points from this match like they did in the reverse fixture back in November. Barcelona, though, will be confident on returning to winning ways having lost just one of the 10 league games they've played at home vs. Celta in the past decade.
Hansi Flick slammed La Liga in his pre-match press conference given his side will play their fifth match in less than two weeks. The busy schedule could see the German manager try to rotate his squad, but with Real Madrid close behind, Barcelona can't afford to drop points at home.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Celta Vigo on Apr. 19.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny— Szczęsny saw his 22-match unbeaten streak to start his Barcelona career come to an end in Dortmund.
RB: Jules Koundé— Flick will continue to rely heavily on Koundé given the lack of suitable replacements on the right side of defense.
CB: Pau Cubarsí— Cubarsí has the ability to play on either side of the heart of defense depending on who his partner is.
CB: Iñigo Martínez— Martínez returns to the lineup as Barça will field their strongest center back pairing.
LB: Gerard Martín— Alejandro Baldé's injury means Martín will get the chance to start consistently in coming games.
CM: Eric García— The former Manchester City man will play on the base of midfield and offer rest to Frenkie de Jong.
CM: Pedri— Pedri's absence from the lineup in Dortmund showed, as Barça were unable to control the game without him.
RW: Raphinha— The Brazilian will get the nod from the right and will have the ability to cut inside to his preferred left foot.
AM: Dani Olmo— Olmo returned from injury midweek and will hope his fitness issues are behind him as the season reaches its climax.
LW: Ferran Torres— Lamine Yamal has started 24-straight games across all competitions and is in need of a day off. Torres will enter the lineup to offer the teenager some rest.
ST: Robert Lewandowski— Lewandowski has a three-goal lead over Kylian Mbappé in the race for La Liga's golden boot.