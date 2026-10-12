Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray: 10th Win in a Row in Sight

Barcelona can clinch their 10th consecutive victory of the 2026–27 season in the Champions League on Tuesday—but a difficult encounter awaits in the form of Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Hansi Flick’s Barça have enjoyed a perfect start to the season and can’t stop scoring goals. Eight straight La Liga wins sees them top the standings, while they were emphatic 5–1 victors over Feyenoord in their opening league phase match in the Champions League.

Even without the injured Raphinha in their ranks, Barcelona fired three unanswered goals past Getafe to extend their winning run on Saturday, but things will be decidedly tougher in Istanbul midweek.

Here’s how Barça could line up for their game.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray

GK: Joan García—The Spaniard returned from injury against Getafe and couldn’t have faced a much simpler comeback. Keeping a fifth clean sheet of the season here will be well earned.

RB: Jules Koundé—A self-confessed “drop in standards” has seen Koundé in and out of the team this season, but a morale-boosting performance against Getafe should stand the Frenchman in good stead moving forwards.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—After a busy international window with Spain, Golden Boy favorite Cubarsí was offered a well-earned rest at the weekend. The youngster might be worked hard in Türkiye, however, with Victor Osimhen recently returning from injury.

CB: Gerard Martín—Another injury setback for Andreas Christensen opens the door for Martín to make his 101st Barça appearance at RAMS Park. The repurposed left back has already earned plenty of minutes this season.

LB: João Cancelo—Another match, another terrific showing from Xavi Espart at the weekend. But it could be Cancelo who starts at left back in a hostile environment, with his vast experience coming in handy against his former Manchester City and Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sané.

CM: Rodri—Rodri is made for matches like these. Among the deafening whistles and jeers of the home crowd, the World Cup winner will keep a cool head and organize proceedings from the midfield.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Pedri—Like compatriot Cubarsí, the midfielder should make his comeback to the XI against Galatasaray. Flick will need as many classy, unflappable technicians as possible on a difficult away day.

RW: Lamine Yamal—After scoring in nine matches on the spin for club and country, Yamal has now blanked in his last two outings. Unfortunately for Galatasaray, he seldom goes three games without finding the net.

AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo has still not scored this season for Barça or Spain, but assists have not been in short supply. The former RB Leipzig playmaker’s delivered five across his last nine matches in all competitions.

LW: Anthony Gordon—After a blistering start for La Blaugrana, the Englishman finally opened his Barça goal account with a fortuitous strike against Getafe. Expect more to follow.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—Raphinha will sit this match out as he recovers from a thigh injury, meaning Jesus will start for the second successive game. Despite having played just 119 minutes this season, he already has three goals for his new employers.