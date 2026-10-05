Jules Kounde Reacts to ‘Drop in Standards’ and Lack of Barcelona Minutes

Barcelona defender Jules Koundé has admitted a “drop in his standards” last season has left him in a deserved battle for minutes this year.

Having largely been a permanent fixture in the Barcelona team since his arrival in the summer of 2022, Koundé’s place on the right side of defense has been taken away this season. He has started just once in La Liga and has gone unused on the bench in each of the team’s last three games.

“It’s the coach’s decision,” Koundé explained. “I feel very good physically, I have no injury.

“If I have less playing time, it’s due to last season, which was far below my standards. It’s a consequence and a challenge that I gladly accept. I’ll have to work, which is what I normally do. It’s up to me to rediscover my best form. I know that when I’m at my best, I’ll get playing time.”

Unsurprisingly, Koundé’s struggle for minutes has sent the transfer rumor mill into overdrive.

What Does the Future Hold for Jules Koundé at Barcelona?

Koundé has spent a lot of time on Barcelona’s bench. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad is overflowing with versatile defenders this season.

A deal was struck to bring João Cancelo back permanently following his loan from Al Hilal, but it is Eric García, typically a center back, that has dominated the minutes on the right side of Barcelona’s defense thus far.

19-year-old Xavi Espart has also been promoted from the academy in a boost to Flick’s squad. Espart is a right back by trade but has been the regular starter at left back, although Cancelo started the two La Liga games prior to the international break.

With right backs playing left back, center backs playing right back and left back Gerard Martín now a key figure centrally, Flick is inundated with options at the back and has built a squad full of players he trusts, meaning there has hardly been a place for Koundé after a disappointing 2025–26 campaign.

The season is long, but so is Flick’s list of preferred players. Koundé is in a battle to force his way back up the pecking order and, predictably, there has been significant speculation about his future at Camp Nou.

Could Jules Koundé Leave Barcelona?

Koundé’s future is far from clear. | ANP/Getty Images

Barcelona’s finances are by no means as perilous as they were a few years ago, but La Liga’s leaders are still operating with limited flexibility in the transfer market.

Often needing to sell to make room for new faces, it could quickly become hard for Barcelona to justify keeping a valuable asset like Koundé on the bench, and there would be no shortage of suitors of the Frenchman was officially put on the market.

That being said, Koundé’s next landing spot could easily be decided by his preferred position. He may have spent four years as a right back at Camp Nou, but he made his name as a center back and there have been countless reports suggesting he is keen to return to a central role. Moving to a new club would give Koundé the freedom to make such a switch.

As a France international, Koundé would have obvious appeal to Paris Saint-Germain, but the strongest interest is likely to come from the riches of the Premier League.

Koundé’s versatility sounds like a dream to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, although the Gunners’ inability to offer regular minutes at center back could be a problem. Manchester City are another that would appreciate Koundé’s skillset but the uncertainty surrounding the team after being found guilty of financial misconduct could easily impact their transfer appeal.

Chelsea were chasing Koundé’s signature back in 2022 and thought they were close to getting a deal over the line before a late hijack from Barcelona. The Blues are likely to want a new defender over the next 12 months.

Manchester United would also likely be interested in Koundé. While the Red Devils are well-stocked at center back, questions about Leny Yoro’s future at Old Trafford could open the door for a replacement.