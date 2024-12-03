Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca: La Liga
Barcelona visits Mallorca on Tuesday for some midweek La Liga action as its lead atop the table is under threat from Real Madrid.
Hansi Flick's side finds itself in the midst of a domestic crisis, having relinquished a nine point gap atop the standings by picking up just one point from its last three games. Now, Real Madrid sits just one point back with a game in hand that could see Los Blancos overtake the Catalans for first place.
Barcelona lost 1–2 at home against Las Palmas over the weekend, leaving players furious with the outcome and recent performances in La Liga. Los Blaugranas can right the ship against Mallorca, a difficult opponent currently sixth and battling for the European competition places. Barcelona has history on its side having not lost to Mallorca since 2009.
Lamine Yamal should return to the starting lineup after playing his first minutes against Las Palmas since suffering an injury in early November. Ferran Torres also featured for the first time since Oct. 6. Ronald Araújo is also back to full team training and could make his season debut.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña could've done more in Las Palmas game winning goal, but Flick remains adamant that there won't be a goalkeeper change and Peña remains Barça's starter between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé has struggled in recent La Liga games but remains the best option Flick has available at right back.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—Despite Araújo nearing full fitness, the veteran Martínez should remain in the lineup partnering Pau Cubarsí for the time being.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Barcelona's high line was taken advantage off against Las Palmas so Cubarsí and company will hope for a better showing against Mallorca.
LB: Gerard Martín—Alejandro Baldé was on the receiving end of an accidental hit that forced him to be replaced 26 minutes into the match against Las Palmas. Martín came on for him and seems poised to replace him in the lineup.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó served his suspension and should be back in the lineup. He was dearly missed over the weekend after he started the previous 10 games for the Catalans in all competitions.
CM: Pedri—Against Las Palmas, Pedri had his first assist for Barcelona in nearly two months. He'll partner Casadó in the base of midfield.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The 17-year-old will return to the starting lineup hoping to give Barcelona a boost in attack. Barça has won every La Liga match Yamal has started this season and dropped points in every match he's not played from the start.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo didn't play against Las Palmas as he was nursing a minor injury. Flick announced that the former RB Leipzig player is back to full fitness and could return to the lineup against Mallorca.
RW: Raphinha—The Brazilian continued his brilliant season with a goal against Las Palmas but was furious at his team's performance after the match.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Polish striker has only one goal in Barcelona's last four La Liga games after scoring 14 in the first 11 matches.