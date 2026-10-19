Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Raphinha Returns for Blockbuster Clash

Teams may well have to accept that there is simply no way of taming Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.

Some may have projected stagnation heading into year three of the German’s tenure after two convincing La Liga triumphs. However, instead of flirting with a dip, Barça have merely doubled down on their dominance.

They’re perfect after 11 games across all competitions, and their 5–2 win over Real Betis on Saturday saw Flick’s side equal a near-60-year record. Real Madrid had been the only team in the competition’s history to win their opening nine outings of a La Liga season, doing so in 1968–69.

Barcelona visited ‘Hell’ in Istanbul last week, and have been tested by the likes of Athletic Club and Betis. However, the ultimate challenge awaits this team ahead of El Clásico, which may appear rather tame in comparison. Paris Saint-Germain are the gold standard of European soccer, having retained their Champions League crown last season, and the rest of the continent received an ominous warning in Manchester on Matchday 2 of the league phase.

The soccer world is in an anctipitatory mood as Barça locks horns with Luis Enrique’s side. Here’s the team Flick could pick in the French capital.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

GK: Joan García—Clean sheets are hard to come by for Barcelona’s No. 1, and the Spaniard is expected to be busy in the French capital on Tuesday. PSG aren’t merely an outstanding collective force, they’re also remarkably efficient in front of goal.

RB: João Cancelo—Flick is navigating an injury crisis at full back for this fixture, but the German does have options in reserve. Cancelo, seemingly more comfortable on the left, is expected to start at right back. He scored a wonderful goal in Istanbul last week.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Tuttosport’s next Golden Boy has his work cut out in Paris, given that Enrique’s telepathic and positionless unit tends to bring out the worst in opposing defenders.

CB: Gerard Martín—There will be concerns about Martín alongside Cubarsí given the level of opposition. The academy graduate is fine, but it’s in these sorts of fixtures that Barça’s summer oversight could hurt them.

LB: Xavi Espart—Flick has a lot of trust in the youngster, and there’s no underplaying the size of the task at Espart’s disposal. He’ll be asked to contain one of PSG’s electric attackers one-on-one.

CM: Rodri—Rodri said Barça must “adjust” to reach their “full potential” ahead of Tuesday’s match, and there have been reports of the midfielder potentially being utilized in defense. However, Flick is unlikely to shift the World Cup Golden Ball winner from his engine room on such an occasion.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Pedri—Pedri is finding his groove alongside Rodri, and the midfield battle will be absolutely fascinating.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Gabriel Jesus’s reaction was perfect. Hands firmly behind his head in disbelief. Lamine Yamal had just opened the scoring with an otherworldly strike, and he’ll certainly be emboldened by Nuno Mendes’s absence for PSG in this one.

AM: Fermín López—It’s a 50–50 between López and Dani Olmo, who scored off the bench at the weekend. Olmo has a knack for the big occasion, but López is almost always in the right place at the right time, and he’s the man to exploit PSG’s poor midfield recovery running.

LW: Anthony Gordon—The Englishman is already adored in Catalonia, and he’s scored in his five previous starts for club and country. Gordon recorded double figures in Champions League goals last season, and he opened his account against Galatasaray last time out.

ST: Raphinha—While Gabriel Jesus is undoubtedly serviceable, Raphinha will surely lead Barcelona’s attack after returning from injury at the weekend.