Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: La Liga

Barcelona are back in action on Monday night hoping to make it three wins in a row to start the term when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou.

A demolishing 5–0 win against Elche was followed by another dominant 2–0 victory against Athletic Club in the Catalans’ home opener. But with Real Madrid starting the season storming out of the gates, Hansi Flick’s men can’t afford to step off the gas against the visiting Rayo.

Flick has almost the entirety of the squad at his disposal, with even the players that returned late from international duty this summer seemingly back to full fitness. Barcelona are dealing with injuries in midfield, but Rodri made his club debut last time out and there’s a good chance he’s now in line to make his maiden start donning Blaugrana.

With no midweek action to be weary about, Flick could deploy his strongest XI as the early competition for major roles in Barcelona’s lineup begins to brew.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona could field their majestic midfield duo from the start for the very first time. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—It’s been two clean sheets on the bounce to start the term, but García will likely be eager to get his uniform dirty after he didn’t face a single shot on goal last time out.

RB: Eric García—Fully established as Barça’s starting right back, García has started the season playing with some swagger, routinely looking to play Lamine Yamal through on goal with through balls from deep. Defensively, he hasn’t put a foot wrong.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí picked up right where he left off during the World Cup in his season debut against Athletic Club. The teenager looks poised to have his best season to date.

CB: Gerard Martín—It’s remarkable to think that Martín was still playing exclusively at left back this time last year. His conversion to center back has been wildly impressive and seems to have a slight edge over Andreas Christensen as Cubarsí’s main partner.

LB: Xavi Espart—“I’m really surprised, a little bit surprised about his coolness, about how he’s playing,” Flick said about Espart following Barça’s win vs. Athletic Club. The teenager is stealing the show at left back and he’ll continue to get the nod until he gives his manager a reason not to.

CM: Rodri—Marc Bernal has been solid through two games, but everyone knew his place in the XI was going to be taken over by Rodri eventually. After a 30-minute cameo last time out, the best player of the 2026 World Cup is in line to make his first Barça start.

CM: Pedri—It was Pedri at his unparalleled best against Athletic Club, with the midfield maestro dominating the game from the middle of the park. He’ll look to keep the good times rolling as he re-establishes his national team partnership with Rodri at the club level.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal teased his best version during small stretches against Athletic Club, but he’s still yet to notch his first goal contribution of the season. He hasn’t looked like his electrifying self consistently for a while now, but all it takes is one match for him to get back in a groove.

AM: Fermín López—It’s been three goals in two games for Barcelona’s firecracker in attack. With Fermín performing at this level, Dani Olmo faces a tough challenge in his quest to crack the starting lineup.

LW: Karim Adeyemi—Adeyemi appears to be fighting with Anthony Gordon for a spot in the XI early in the season. The England international did fine but he looked out of gas late against Athletic. The German will get another look from the start hoping to make amends after two big misses off the bench last time out.

ST: Raphinha—Who needs Julián Alvarez when Raphinha looks like he’s been playing striker his whole career? The Brazilian has been sensational to start the term and will lead the line again hoping to add to his haul of three goals so far.