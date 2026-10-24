Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: High-Powered Offense Primed for Clasico

Barcelona have the chance to open up a nine-point advantage over Real Madrid when Spain’s two dominant forces lock horns in the first Clásico of the 2026–27 season.

Barça had been perfect in all competitions before they felt the wrath of the back-to-back European champions midweek. Hansi Flick’s side, who have won their opening nine La Liga outings, were beaten 4–2 by Paris Saint-Germain in an unsurprisingly frenetic Champions League encounter laden with quality.

Their first blemish has led naysayers to suggest that Barça’s bubble is starting to burst, and they are facing a Madrid team coming off the back of two convincing performances and results. With José Mourinho back in the fold, this esteemed fixture suddenly has a greater sense of box-office appeal.

Here’s how Barcelona could line up for Real Madrid’s visit this weekend.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)

GK: Joan García—García’s heroics couldn’t get Barcelona over the line midweek, as he tallied double-digit saves in defeat. Real Madrid’s superstars are likely to keep the Spaniard busy on Sunday, as long as they beat the offside trap.

RB: Xavi Espart—Barcelona have done it again. Despite their full back injury issues, they have nothing to worry about with Espart in the team.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí locks horns with Kylian Mbappé again, having gotten the better of the Frenchman in the World Cup semifinals.

CB: Gerard Martín—If there is a chink in Barcelona’s defense, it’s Martín. The academy graduate has stepped in admirably at the heart of Flick’s backline after breaking through at left back, but he’s a short-term solution alongside Cubarsí at best.

LB: João Cancelo—Cancelo’s coming off a tough evening in Paris, and he didn’t take too kindly to supporter criticism. “From the stands, everyone is an expert. I want to see you get into the game and take the pressure,” he wrote on Instagram. A big response is required in the Clásico

CM: Rodri—A surprise absentee from Flick‘s midweek starting XI, Rodri played the final 30 minutes in Paris ahead of the Clásico. It’s his first experience of the big game, and there’s no doubt the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner will relish the occasion.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Pedri—The classy midfielder is in bounce-back mode after struggling in the French capital on Tuesday.

RW: Lamine Yamal—After an up-and-down outing midweek, Yamal takes to the field for the final time before the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

AM: Fermín López—There’s bound to be a run in the team for the opportunistic Fermín after Dani Olmo sustained a groin injury that’ll keep him out until after the November international break.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Flick may well be tempted by Karim Adeyemi here, but the German is just so destructive off the bench that Gordon may retain his spot in the starting XI.

ST: Raphinha—Raphinha absolutely loves the Clásico. The Brazilian, who got through an hour midweek after recently recovering from an injury, has only scored more goals against Sevilla (nine) than Real Madrid (seven) in his senior career.