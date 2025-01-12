Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: Spanish Super Cup Final
Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet in the Spanish Super Cup final for the third straight year for the first El Clásico of 2025.
Both teams reached the final after comfortable wins in the semifinals. Barcelona handled business against Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid did the same vs. Mallorca.
Barcelona defeated Los Blancos 4–0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their first meeting of the season, going six points clear atop La Liga at the time. However, things have changed since then, with the Blaugrana struggling domestically and Real Madrid slowly finding their form. Now, Carlo Ancelotti's side have a four point lead over Barcelona in the league.
Hansi Flick has a chance at his first piece of silverware as a Barcelona manager, and will field his strongest XI looking for revenge after Real Madrid destroyed Barcelona 4–1 in last year's final. The positive news regarding Dani Olmo's registration case will give the Blaugrana a boost, with the first trophy of the Spanish soccer season within the Catalans reach.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Iñaki Peña was late to a team meeting prior to their semifinal and Szczęsny could use this as an opportunity to win the starting job for the remainder of the season.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé has had a solid season but will face his toughest test against Vinícius Júnior who's usually at his best in finals.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí will get the start alongside Martínez
CB: Íñigo Martínez—The veteran center back will aim to play Barça's trademarked offside trap to perfection again like in the first El Clásico of the 2024-25 season.
CB: Alejandro Balde—Balde assisted Gavi's opener in the semifinal vs. Athletic Bilbao.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó will have a hard fought battle to control the game's midfield.
CM: Pedri—Pedri has been playing at a world class level for much of the season.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal returned from injury and showed his class once again, scoring a beauty in the semifinal.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo's registration saga finally had a happy ending for him and he could feature from the start in the final.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha's role has morphed into more of a second striker with the Brazilian venturing centrally with incisive runs that have become a main avenue for Barcelona to find goals.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski scored a brace the last time out in El Clásico.