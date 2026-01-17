Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad: Full Throttle for Record Win

La Liga action resumes for Barcelona when they travel to face Real Sociedad on Sunday night, with the reigning monarchs aiming to continue their blistering pace atop the standings

Clinching a win on Suday, though, would be worth much more than just three points. Barcelona are currently immersed in an 11-game winning streak across all competitions, and victory against Real Sociedad would see Hansi Flick’s men record the second longest winning run in club history.

The brilliant streak saw Barcelona lift their first trophy of the season with a 3–2 win vs. Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. Now, boasting a squad as healthy as it’s been all season, Barcelona look capable of competing for every major trophy available.

The lackluster Real Sociedad have failed to impress this term. Still, given they’re on the verge of a massive feat, Barcelona are expected to be at full strength at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta.

Here’s how Barcelona could line up against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)

Fermín López has seven goal contributions since the calendar turned. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

GK: Joan García—An argument could be made that no goalkeeper in the world has been better than Joan García since he joined Barcelona last summer.

RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman must start to deliver consistent performances or winter signing João Cancelo could begin to eat away at his minutes in coming games.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—A number of contributing circumstances have forced the teenager to become the undisputed leader of Barcelona’s backline this season. Although he’s been far from perfect, he remains integral to the team’s success.

CB: Eric García—García will return to the XI and continue his streak of featuring in every single game this season for the Catalans.

LB: Alejandro Balde—Takefusa Kubo has been on fire lately and much of the responsibility of containing him will fall on the dynamic Balde.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—A clumsy challenge on Kylian Mbappé stained what was a majestic performance from De Jong in the Super Cup final. Back from suspension, he’ll be eager to replicate that effort.

CM: Pedri—The 23-year-old was nothing short of sensational the last time Barcelona faced Real Sociedad, earning Player of the Match honors as he single handedly dominated from the base of midfield.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Though he still seems to be a step slower following a groin injury earlier in the term, Yamal continues to be the straw that stirs the drink of the Blaugrana attack.

AM: Fermín López—The frenetic attacking midfielder has one goal and six assists through four games played in 2026.

LW: Raphinha—The MVP of Barcelona’s Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia returns to the lineup after coming off the bench and registering an assist midweek.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski might be 37 years old, yet he remains a prolific finisher as he demonstrated when he chipped Thibaut Courtois in last Sunday’s final.

Flick could repeat the same XI that took the pitch vs. Real Madrid a week ago. | FotMob

