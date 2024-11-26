Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Stade Brestois: UEFA Champions League
Barcelona aims to snap a two game winless streak when Ligue 1 side, Stade Brestois, visits the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for matchweek 5 of the UEFA Champions League.
Brest is one of the surprises of the UCL season so far. Despite its rough start to Ligue 1 that have it sitting only three points clear of the relegation places, it's a completely different story in Europe. Brest currently sit fourth in the UCL league phase, yet to lose a game in the competition.
Barcelona can jump the French outfit with a victory to further solidify its position among the direct qualification positions. Hansi Flick's men lost a two goal lead in the dying minutes against Celta Vigo over the weekend and will be eager to get back to winning ways after a bumpy last two matches in La Liga.
Flick confirmed that Lamine Yamal is progressing well from his injury but still won't be available for selection. Alejandro Balde will also be sidelined with muscular discomfort so Flick will be forced to find replacements for two of his usual starters.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Brest (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña will continue to be the man in goal for the Catalans and will look for his first clean sheet since El Clásico in late October.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé's blatant mistake opened the door for Celta Vigo's comeback over the weekend, he'll look to get back on track in the Champions League.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—Ronald Araújo returned to training but it's still to early for him to start a game so Martínez will keep his place in the heart of Barça's defense.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager will partner Martínez as they've done for the vast majority of the season.
LB: Héctor Fort—Balde's absence is significant for Barcelona. Gerard Martín got the nod to start over the weekend with Fort coming on in the second half. Flick might up to do it the other way around this time, giving the 18-year-old Fort his first career start in the UCL.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó got sent off against Celta and that was the start of Barcelona's downfall. He'll look to bounce back from it and put up another solid performance in the UCL.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—Gavi got his first start of the season over the weekend and it seems unlikely that he'll get back to back starts. The Dutch midfielder looks poised to return to the XI.
RW: Raphinha—Raphinha continued his incredible season with yet another goal over the weekend. Playing from the right allows him to cut inside to his preferred left foot.
AM: Pedri—Pedri has quietly returned to being one of the best young midfielders in Europe this season. He'll play closer to goal with de Jong and Casadó behind him.
LW: Dani Olmo— Olmo will have the freedom to drift centrally where he feels more comfortable between the oppositions defense and midfield lines.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski is one goal away from joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to reach 100 goals in the Champions League.