Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia: La Liga
Barcelona are back in action against Valencia this weekend, looking for their first La Liga win of the year.
The Blaugrana have just one win in their last eight league matches and have lost ground to both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. The Catalans find themselves seven points back from the top of the league, equal on points with Athletic Bilbao. Hansi Flick's men must return to form quickly or they risk falling further behind in the title race.
Valencia at home should be a winnable matchup. The storied Spanish soccer side are in the midst of a crisis that have them sitting second to last in La Liga, at risk of getting relegated for the first time since the 1985-86 season. Nevertheless, Barcelona have struggled in recent league games against bottom of the table teams, so they must be at their best to return to winning ways.
Flick will be without Dani Olmo for a second straight match. Íñigo Martínez also remains out with a hamstring injury but other then that, Barça regulars are expected to take the field in their search for three points.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Valencia on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Wojciech Szczęsny had a night to forget in his Champions League debut so Peña will return between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé has become a mainstay at right back having signed with Barça as a center back.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The Uruguay international will take the field having put pen to paper on a new deal.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsi has the most appearances for Barcelona this season.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde has had a solid, underrated season covering ground on the left flank.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó will anchor Barcelona's midfield.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman will get a chance to start, having more freedom to roam with Casadó alongside him.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenager continues to be Barcelona's most electrifying player.
AM: Gavi—Gavi will continue to start in the 10 role with Olmo injured.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian is having a Ballon d'Or worthy season.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski is looking for his first league goal in over a month.