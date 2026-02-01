Barcelona, Real Madrid Reignite Rivalry in Race to Sign Young Spanish Gem—Report

The bitter rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid could add its next chapter in the negotiation rooms, as both Spanish giants are reportedly interested in signing 18-year-old Racing Santander gem Sergio Martínez.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have already submitted formal offers to acquire Martínez on loan, per AS. In both cases, the plan is for Martínez to join the clubs’ B teams for the rest of the season, with a purchase option included in the deal to make the move permanent ahead of 2025–26.

Martínez signed a contract extension with Racing back in November valid until the summer of 2029. The extension came after the youngster generated interest from other teams in Spain and across Europe, with teams such as Girona, Hoffenheim and Salzburg mentioned among the potential suitors.

The landscape has changed now and the two biggest teams in Spain have come knocking. But, what do Barcelona and Real Madrid see in Martínez that has piqued their interest?

Who Is Barcelona, Real Madrid Target Sergio Martínez?

Sergio Martínez impressed during preseason with Racing. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Martínez is a versatile player capable of playing all over the midfield. With Racing, he’s operated anchoring the midfield, covering ground as a box-to-box No.8 and even as a creator in the attacking midfielder role. In other words, Martínez has the traits required to develop into a valuable, modern-day midfielder.

Racing’s midfield was ridden with injuries ahead of the 2025–26 season, forcing the club to look towards the academy for reinforcements. Martínez took his opportunity and ran with it, impressing in preseason and making his professional debut for Racing on Aug. 16, before earning his first start in the 3–2 win vs. Albacete—conquerers of Real Madrid and Barcelona’s upcoming Copa del Rey opponents—on Aug. 25.

In total, Martínez has registered 309 minutes in Spain’s second division this term, including two starts. His emergence has also seen the young midfielder represent Spain at the U19 level three times since the start of the term.

However, Martínez’s role has diminished of late, with Racing signing reinforcements while also getting healthier in midfield. The exciting prospect has returned to play with the academy in recent weeks and, with Barcelona and Real Madrid calling, his future could be away from Racing.

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Where Should Sergio Martínez Go?

Dani Carvajal (right) and Lamine Yamal are products of Real Madrid’s and Barcelona’s academy. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid boast two of the best and most renowned academies in the sport. La Masia and La Fabrica are constantly developing talent that either strengthens the first team or goes on to thrive elsewhere.

Based purely on the level of competition, joining Real Madrid would benefit Martínez. Real Madrid Castilla are playing in Spain’s third division and Martínez could increase the team’s chances of securing promotion while also continuing his development.

Barça Atlètic, on the other hand, are in Spain’s fourth-tier competition, which could tilt the balance in Los Blancos’ favor in the race to sign Martínez.

However, Barcelona are historically synonymous with developing midfield talents, and Martínez could benefit significantly from learning the ways of La Masia.

Racing will obviously play a major role in deciding Martínez’s future but, ultimately, there’s no wrong answer when deciding between Barcelona or Real Madrid. Martínez’s development could hugely benefit from a move to either Spanish giant and he’s certainly one to keep an eye on for the future.

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP