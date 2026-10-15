Barcelona Reveal Which Artist Will Adorn Special Clasico Jersey

Barcelona’s match kit for the upcoming Clásico on Oct. 25 will be fronted by Tyler, The Creator, with the club’s jersey set to feature the logo of the artist’s fashion brand GOLF WANG.

The collaboration is the latest in a series of campaigns from Barcelona and main sponsor Spotify, with a leading artist taking up prime real estate on the club’s kit during matches against Real Madrid.

Grammy Award winner Tyler, The Creator is the ninth artist to be featured on a Barcelona kit in recent years, with Drake the first back in 2022. Since then, the logos of Rosalía, The Rolling Stones, Karol G, Coldplay, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, and Olivia Rodrigo have all been seen on Barça Clásico jerseys.

Barça have won five of the Clásicos which featured artist’s logos and lost three times, so far.

Every Artist Featured on Barcelona Jerseys During Clásico Matches

Barça donned the famous logo of The Rolling Stones in 2023. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Artist Logo Date Result Drake OVO Sound Oct. 2022 1-3 (L) Rosalía Motomani Mar. 2023 2–1 (W) The Rolling Stones Tongue and Lips Oct. 2023 1–2 (L) Karol G Barbed wire heart Apr. 2024 2–3 (L) Coldplay Moon Music Oct. 2024 4–0 (W) Travis Scott Cactus Jack May 2025 4–3 (W) Ed Sheeran Play Oct. 2025 1–2 (W) Olivia Rodrigo OR May 2026 2–0 (W) Tyler, The Creator GOLF Oct. 2026 TBD

Welcome to the team, Tyler, The Creator.

FC Barcelona x @spotify x Tyler, The Creator x GOLF WANG ⛳ pic.twitter.com/VC4qX32wF8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 15, 2026

The special-edition jersey will see the GOLF logo replace Spotify branding on Barcelona shirts on Oct. 25’s meeting with Real Madrid at Camp Nou, while it will also be worn by Barça's women's team against Granada in Liga F a day earlier.

There will be 1,899 limited-edition shirts available to buy—the number a reference to the club’s founding year. The partnership will also see Barça and GOLF WANG—Tyler, The Creator’s streetwear brand—release a collection of jackets, hoodies, track pants, T-shirts, shorts, scarves, socks and more.

A statement from GOLF WANG reads: “There are few stages in the world as grand as El Clásico. Seeing GOLF WANG alongside iconic global brands like FC Barcelona and Spotify sets a new benchmark for collaborations between sport, music and fashion, and unites the worlds of football and fashion in a way that is truly unique for GOLF WANG.”

Red-Hot Barcelona Can Make Statement in Clásico

Lamine Yamal and Barça have been unstoppable so far in 2026–27. | Ahmet Okatali/Anadolu/Getty Images

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have one more La Liga match each before their showdown at Camp Nou this month. As always, the match between soccer’s two biggest clubs will be appointment viewing—but there is added spice to this encounter.

After a perfect start to the 2026–27 season, Barça sit five points clear at the top of La Liga and six ahead of Madrid. Should that be maintained in the next gameweek, Hansi Flick’s team will have the chance to go nine clear of their great rivals and biggest threat on Oct. 25—a gap that could prove psychologically, if not mathematically, hard for Madrid to overcome.

Meanwhile, the return of José Mourinho to the fixture for the first time in 13 years adds a box-office quality, with the 63-year-old a pantomime villain for Barcelona fans, given the history of animosity between the manager and club he once worked for as an assistant coach.

The last meeting between Barcelona and Madrid ended with La Blaugrana winning 2–0 back in May—a result that confirmed Flick’s team as La Liga champions.