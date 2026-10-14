‘The Treble Is Possible’—Can 10 Out of 10 Barcelona Be Stopped?

“It’s always possible. We’re the best team in the world.”

That was Lamine Yamal’s emphatic response when asked by CBS Sports analyst Thierry Henry whether the treble is a target this season. Based on the evidence of the first two months of 2026–27, it is more than just possible.

Barcelona have started the season on fire, with Tuesday night’s 4–1 victory over Turkish champions Galatasaray making it 10 wins from 10.

Yamal bagged two assists in Istanbul—including one after a viral rabona skill—as Barça continued to score freely even in the absence of injured top scorer Raphinha.

Across all games in La Liga and the Champions League, Barcelona—powered by an unstoppable forward line—have bagged 43 goals (an average of 4.3 per game) and conceded just nine.

As a result, Hansi Flick’s side sits top of both La Liga and the Champions League’s League Phase, laying down a marker as the team to beat in Europe this year.

Record-Setting Start

10 games, 10 wins. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2026

The additions of Rodri and Anthony Gordon this summer have bolstered an already impressive roster, while the shift of Raphinha to center forward has proved a masterstroke—albeit an enforced one.

Meanwhile, Yamal continues his ascendency to soccer greatness as the poster boy of a hugely talented generation of academy graduates that form the backbone of the team.

Barcelona’s lightning pace out of the blocks has not been matched by any club in 2026–27, with no other side in Europe’s top five divisions enjoying a 100% record across all competitions.

Barça also matched their own best-ever start to a La Liga campaign by making it eight wins from eight in the 3–0 win over Getafe on Saturday—a game in which they enjoyed an astonishing 82.7% possession.

Should Barcelona beat Real Betis on the road in their next league outing on Saturday, they will become only the second team in history to win their first nine La Liga matches of a season. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are the only club to have previously achieved the feat, doing so back in the 1968–69 season. No one has ever made it 10 in a row.

Though there is a long way still to go this season, Flick’s team will also be quietly keeping an eye on a whole host of La Liga records. It could even become the first club to enjoy an ‘invincible’ campaign since Athletic Club in 1929–30.

Crunch Period Coming Up

Barça have yet to face one of La Liga or Europe’s big boys this season. | Ferda Demir/Getty Images

Barcelona have been unstoppable so far this season, but a busy month may determine whether they are simply an in-form team or a truly great one.

As yet, Barça have not faced any of last season’s top six in La Liga—a fact which changes this Saturday, with the trip to La Cartuja.

Betis are a tricky test for any visiting team, with José Mourinho’s Real Madrid already suffering defeat against Manuel Pellegrini’s charges this season.

That match comes just three days before the Champions League trip to holders Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 20.

The big games continue to come thick and fast with the first Clásico of the season following the next weekend, while a visit to Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano is also on the horizon.

Over the next six games, Barcelona will undoubtedly face challenges at a level (and frequency) they have yet to come up against this season. If they are still unbeaten in a month’s time on Nov. 14, there are likely to be far fewer people out there willing to doubt Yamal’s assertion that the treble is possible.

Barcelona Next Six Matches

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Real Betis (A)

Tuesday, Oct. 20 vs. PSG (A)

Sunday, Oct. 25 vs. Real Madrid (H)

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Alavés (H)

Tuesday, Nov. 3 vs. Aston Villa (H)

Sunday, Nov. 8 vs. Atlético Madrid (A)