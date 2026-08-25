Barcelona Already Have a Solution in Place Should Alejandro Balde Join Man Utd

As Alejandro Balde inches toward a Barcelona exit, the defending Spanish champions have reportedly circled RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba as a potential replacement.

Once João Cancelo returned to Catalonia last winter, Balde’s place in Hansi Flick’s squad turned tenuous at best. The Spaniard was promptly removed from Barcelona’s starting lineup and forced to scrap for minutes on the left flank. Spells on the sideline due to injury only hurt his cause.

Balde was linked with a move before the World Cup, but the noise died down until Flick left him out of his squad for the club’s La Liga opener on Sunday, claiming the fullback “was not 100% focused here.” Now an exit seems imminent, and Barcelona are preparing for a possible last-minute acquisition before the transfer window closes.

The Athletic report the Catalans are monitoring Lukeba, who can play at either center back or left back. Flick is a “big admirer” of the Frenchman, but progress will only occur if Balde seals his exit.

Lukeba came up through the ranks at Lyon before joining Leipzig ahead of the 2023–24 season. The 23-year-old has since made 102 appearances for the German outfit and extended his contract through 2029.

Why Lukeba Gives Barcelona the Best of Both Worlds

Castello Lukeba has caught Hansi Flick’s attention. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

At first glance, it might seem odd that Barcelona would look to buy a natural center back following Balde’s exit. But the reigning Spanish champions already have enough depth at the left back position.

In addition to Cancelo, who inked a three-year deal with the Catalans after terminating his contract with Al Hilal, Flick also has Gerard Martín and Xavi Espart to call on. The latter played all 90 minutes in the club’s 5–0 thumping of Elche at the weekend, tallying an assist along the way.

Espart’s lack of experience is no doubt a concern; the 19-year-old has only made seven first-team appearances for Barcelona. But he is more than capable of starting La Liga clashes against wildly inferior teams should Cancelo need a rest.

Martín is the more trustworthy option for Flick, but he has been converted into a center back, taking Iñigo Martínez’s place alongside Pau Cubarsí in central defense. The arrival of Lukeba could free Martín up to return to his natural position if the need calls, or give Flick another option on the left flank so Martín can stay at center back.

The potential new signing would also give Flick a much-needed center back reinforcement after Ronald Araújo joined Liverpool on a season-long loan. Not to mention the club has still not replaced Martínez.

What Must Happen for Barcelona to Acquire Lukeba

Hansi Flick has needed an additional center back for two seasons now. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

First and foremost, the Catalans must offload Balde to pave the way for Lukeba—or any other potential replacement. In need of a left back, Manchester United have been linked with Balde, but the Red Devils are reportedly hesitant to shell out the $52.5 million (€45 million) Barcelona want for the Spaniard, per The Athletic.

The English outfit is instead keen on securing a loan deal, but Barcelona have no intention of letting Balde go “on the cheap,” especially since Leipzig is thought to value Lukeba at $58.4 million (€50 million).

Should Barcelona be forced to accept less money than they want for Balde, they can make up the difference with more La Masia sales. Both Marc Casadó and Héctor Fort are expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes, bringing in some extra capital to fund a push for Lukeba.

Acquiring an additional defender could be seen a luxury, though, as opposed to a desperate need considering the club still does not have a striker in its ranks.