Barcelona Target Confirms Interest From Premier League Club
Barcelona look poised to make a move for a goalkeeper this summer and Real Sociedad's Álex Remiro is one of the names under consideration. However, Aston Villa are among other clubs also keeping tabs on the Spain international's situation.
The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga over the past six year with Real Sociedad. Recently, he spoke to El Diario Vasco and shed some insight on his future.
“I know that Barcelona and Aston Villa have been following me,” Remiro said. “But they aren't the only two teams that have been following me or watching me. It's also not hard because La Real [Sociedad] have played five straight seasons in Europe and we played at a great level in the Champions League.”
“I've had good years and I think that because of the style of goalkeeper that's wanted these days, I can offer that,” Remiro added.
It was a difficult season for Real Sociedad finishing 11th in La Liga. Falling in the Europa League round of 16 to Manchester United means the San Sebastián based club won't play European soccer next season for the first time this decade.
Real Sociedad could be forced to offload some players, making Remiro's exit a real possibility. Aston Villa could be on the market for a new goalkeeper, with reports from Argentina suggesting Emiliano Martínez's departure is a matter of time.
Barcelona have showed plenty of interest in Espanyol's Joan García, but could pivot to Remiro as an alternative, with reports even hinting at the possibility of Barcelona waiting until 2026–27 to make their move when his release clause drops a significant amount.
For now, Remiro will be part of Spain's squad that'll look to become back-to-back UEFA Nations League champions.
“I need vacations to disconnect and reflect,“ Remiro said. “To see what's gonna happen next year and to figure out where everyone's mind is at, both the club and myself.“