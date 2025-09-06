Barcelona Receive Much-Needed ‘Transfer Boost’ Ahead of Valencia Clash
After a summer-long saga, Barcelona have reportedly completed the registration process for 19-year-old Roony Bardghji.
Barcelona have spent the last three months trying to meet La Liga’s 1:1 spending rule in order to register their three summer signings. It took the Catalan club until the day of their La Liga opener to formally add Marcus Rashford and Joan García to Hansi Flick’s squad.
Much like Dani Olmo last season, though, Bardghji was forced to remain on the sidelines following his transfer to the Spanish outfit. Barcelona played their first three matches of the 2025–26 season without being able to register the young winger, casting a shadow on the club’s already underwhelming start to its La Liga title defense.
Good news is finally here for Flick’s side amid their highly publicized financial and registration difficulties. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have received the final approval to register Bardghji.
The report claims Bardghji will be eligible to feature in Barcelona’s upcoming clash with Valencia on Sunday, Sept. 14. The Catalans confirmed Bardghji will wear the number 28.
The green light comes after the teenager was included in Barcelona’s 2025–26 Champions League squad. Now, Bardghji will officially be able to feature on Europe’s biggest stage should Flick need a spark off the bench.
It will be a sigh of relief for the defending Spanish champions to have all of their summer signings registered. The club also managed to register Gerard Martín and Wojciech Szczęsny last week, finally giving Flick a complete squad.
Barcelona will be eager to move past another summer of registration woes to fully focus on getting their Spanish title defense back on track. The Catalans dropped points against Rayo Vallecano ahead of the international break, falling behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings.
Next up is a bout with Valencia, a side Barcelona put five goals past the last time they met. All eyes will be on Bardghji should the former Copenhagen standout make his La Liga debut in front of a home crowd.